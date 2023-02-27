OPPO releases its own today new 6G white paper – A Versatile 6G with Minimized Kernel: To Build the Mobile World.

The document proposes an innovative system ‘Versatile 6G with minimized kernel’ which it aims to provide a more practical solution for the next generation of mobile communication systems. The proposed system “modularize” 6G capabilities and “unbundle” intelligently different capacity modules according to specific needs of any scenario. This will enable networks 6G to be more flexible and efficient in providing the critical communication support for the convergence of a mass of devices and networks in the future.

Bringing advanced intelligence to 6G connectivity

Many steps have been taken towards a mobile future with 5G connectivity, which has enabled the role of communications technology to evolve from being simple “connectivity” to IoT with different devices. Based on this vision, a key direction for the development of 6G technology will be increased integration of AI technology into communication networks, which will no longer be limited to simple data transmission, but capable of rapidly transmit and distribute a large number of AI models.

Among these models, a large number of AI agents will be trained to become intermediary to help people manage and control every dynamic. Since some AI agents cannot exist in the physical world, this form of management can only be realized in the virtual world.

Based on this view, the white paper proposes the role of 6G as a facilitator of communication between the virtual world and the real world, realizing the interconnection and convergence of these two worlds to build the foundation of the metaverse and the foundation of a truly mobile world.

The “Versatile 6G System with Minimized Kernel” meets the different needs of 6G

To realize this vision, OPPO has come up with a new design idea for 6G called “minimized 6G kernel” which provides shared features such as native AI, spectrum sharing and security, and multiple “6G subsystems”. The project includes a number of technologies covering disciplines such as the integration of AI and 6G, security architecture, spectrum sharing, mobile broadband protocols and D2D, the improvement of low latency and reliability, the integration of communication and sensing, zero-power technology, and more. Compared to the “scalable parameter set + network sections” approach to network resource allocation used in 5G, this new solution allows 6G to be better optimized for vertical applications.

Within this system, the minimized 6G kernel provides the core functionality shared by all subsystems in the network. The AI ​​capabilities built into 6G will help the network efficiently distribute the different capabilities of the 6G subsystems to the corresponding vertical applications. By smartly realizing on-demand networking and resource allocation, networks will be able to meet the changing connectivity needs of different applications.

To address the different needs of various applications on networks, separate optimizations will be made for four features, among cui Clouding, Critical IoT, Ubiquitous IoT e Sensing, with one or more subsystems designed for each of these. These subsystems can be combined and activated on demand through artificial intelligence to serve different industries and applications.

For example, the 6G non-terrestrial network subsystem can break constraints imposed by time, cost or space by introducing additional satellite communication capabilities into the 6G system. This can support wider network coverage to better serve applications that impose higher requirements on coverage than high data rates. Another example is the 6G sensing subsystem, which integrates both communication and sensing technologies. Partial location capability is already possible with 5G, however, with 6G, ubiquitous sensing functionality will be realized as new sensing capabilities are introduced. By capturing every detail in the physical world, 6G networks will be able to support the building of digital twins in the virtual world.

OPPO is leading the next generation of communication technologies with its investment in 6G research

Research into 6G technology is still in its infancy and the industry as a whole is just starting to explore this future technology. As an industry leader, OPPO started its research on 6G in 2019, starting with the research of new device form factors and new service requirements.

OPPO’s main research directions in 6G connectivity include the integration of AI and wireless communications, zero-power technology, user-centric designs, integration of communications and sensing, non-terrestrial networks and optical terahertz/wireless communications. Through its participation in areas such as system verification, technology research and standardization, OPPO has already led the development of technologies related to its core 6G research interests. In terms of standardization, OPPO regularly participates in different standardization organizations around the world, including ITU, 3GPP, CCSA, IMT-2030 Promotion Group and Future Forum.

OPPO will continue to strive to bring 5G to more users around the world by continuing to explore how cutting-edge 6G technology can create a truly mobile world for global users.

At MWC23, OPPO will showcase the prototypes of its devices for technology applications based on 6G communication. Visit the OPPO stand in Hall 3, Stand 3M10, at the Gran Via Fairgrounds in Barcelona from February 27 to March 2, 2023. For more details, please refer to the OPPO MWC23 official website.

