OPPO released the tablet OPPO Pad Air in May. It is equipped with S680 processor, equipped with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. It is officially called a mid-level positioning product and is priced at 8990 yuan. Earlier this product was finally listed in Taiwan, let’s see how it performs.

▲OPPO Pad Air

Only the star grey monochrome version is available in Taiwan

OPPO Pad Air is the first tablet product launched in Taiwan. It has three colors in China, but only one color of “Xingchen Gray” in Taiwan, and the other two younger flavors “Xingyin” and “Zixia” are not available. It’s a pity that it was released. Speaking of this “star gray” version, it can be said to be calm and not monotonous, because it adopts a splicing design of different materials, and the back of the machine is not a whole piece of matte metal panel, but a metal body with 3D crystal drilling technology. It looks more special and feels good in the hand.

The tablet is quite slim, with a thickness of only 6.9mm and a weight of only 440g. There is no burden to carry, and its screen is 10.3 inches, but it feels much smaller than the iPad, which is all thanks to the thin bezel craftsmanship.

▲The packaging takes the appearance.

▲Open and you will see the tablet body.

▲Supplied with charger and USB Type-C cable.

Built-in four-channel speakers

The screen has a 2000 x 1200 resolution, and although it doesn’t have a high refresh rate feature, the color is fine, but it’s a little under-bright in daylight. Plus it has 4 sets of speakers and supports Dolby Atmos sound technology, making the sound more immersive. The actual pilot of the Netflix movie “Saving Private Ryan” has a good positioning of the bullets flying in the beach, and it would be better if the bass was heavier.

▲ The body is slightly smaller than the iPad.

▲Because of the narrow frame, the screen size of the tablet is larger than that of the iPad.

▲ There is a volume button on the upper right of the fuselage, and a power button on the top.

▲ There are two sets of speakers next to the power button, supporting Dolby Atmos panoramic sound.

▲There are two sets of speakers and Type-C sockets below.

▲There is a slot on the side of the machine, but the SIM card is not installed.

▲Support microSD memory card expansion, up to 512GB.

▲The part of the composite material is not slippery, and it feels good to hold the fuselage.

▲The back of the machine has an 8MP lens.

Support split screen, floating window

OPPO has added a lot of functions to the tablet. There is a sidebar that can quickly open frequently used programs, and there are floating windows and split screen functions. You can browse websites while watching Youtube, which is most suitable for users who like multitasking. Cross-device interconnection currently supports OPPO Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro mobile phones. The screen of the mobile phone can be placed on the tablet, and the phone can be controlled through the tablet, or the files on the phone can be dragged and dropped onto the tablet. store. OPPO said that this cross-device interconnection feature will be updated to Reno 8Z in the future, and older Reno models that can be updated to ColorOS 12 (Android 12) will also support this feature.

▲Main interface

▲Selected functions, you can see that there are a variety of special ways to use them.

▲There is an example column to call out the frequently used programs.

▲ Floating window effect.

▲ Split screen effect.

Benchmark test:

Although the manufacturer positions the OPPO Pad Air as a mid-level product, the processor is the S680 with 6nm process technology, but with 4GB of memory, the performance performance can only be considered better for entry, and it is only better than 3% of the models in the Antutu test. , the general operation of the actual trial is smooth, but the loading time of playing games and other games is really long, and it is unreasonable to say that it is a mid-range machine. One nice touch, though, is that while the tablet only has 64GB of storage, a little less by today’s standards, it supports microSD card expansion to make up for the lack of storage space.

In terms of power, the tablet has a 7100mAh battery, which actually consumes about 11% of the power to play Netflix movies through Wi-Fi for two hours; the trial game “Genshin Impact” consumes about 7% of the power for half an hour. In addition, the author tried to perform the PCMark battery test section, but failed messages appeared at the end of the test many times, and the running time was observed to be about 14 hours.

▲Antutu test score.

▲PCMark test score.

▲ 3DMark test score.

▲GeekBench test score.

▲AndroBench test, serial read and write speeds are 899.15MB/s, 504.3MB/s; random read and write speeds are 176.62MB/s, 163.31MB/s.

▲The game “Genshin Impact” is preset to be played at low quality, and it runs smoothly, but the loading time is a bit long.

Camera test:

As for the camera part, I believe many people don’t care much about the tablet camera. The OPPO Pad Air has a built-in 8-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. The camera functions are ordinary, and there is no AI optimization function. If you take close shots, there will be occasional failures. In fact, I personally think that the front camera can be better used in reverse. On the contrary, it doesn’t matter that the rear host is ordinary. After all, many people buy a tablet and use it for online meetings or online classes for children. The importance of the front camera is actually higher.

Photo test shot:

summary:

OPPO Pad Air is on sale for 8,990 yuan, which is only 1,500 yuan more than the ninth-generation iPad. Although the body design is much lighter and the screen is larger, its performance is not very outstanding, and Android programs are optimized for tablets. Poor, it is not a matter of one or two days. Compared with iPadOS, it is really far away. Unless you are very distance-resistant Apple products, or have a need for a relatively convenient and lightweight tablet, the pricing of the OPPO Pad Air is really hard to say competitive. Maybe the manufacturer also knows this. If you buy OPPO Pad Air before the end of the month, you will receive a magnetic protective case priced at 890 yuan, which is a little bit of compensation; of course, it will be more attractive if the price is lowered a little bit.