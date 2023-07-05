OPPO PRESENTS OPPO PAD 2 with 7:5 display and Dimensity 9000 • Techzilla

Not only was the new Reno 10 series and the TWS Enco Air 3 and Enco Air 3 Pro headphones presented, but a new tablet also arrives in the Milan setting to expand the OPPO portfolio. Indeed OPPO today announces the launch of its new tablet, OPPO Pad 2, which features an exclusive display with 7:5 aspect ratio, a Dimension 9000 chipset and an improved operating and interaction experience also thanks to the presence of the stylus.

OPPO Pad 2 is the first tablet to apply a 7:5 aspect ratio displayoffering users a more comfortable reading experience. Compared to traditional Android tablets with 16:10 aspect ratioOPPO Pad 2 offers a similar size screen with an area of view enlarged by almost 10%. Furthermore, the aspect ratio remains constant at approximately 7:5 in both full-screen and split-screen modes, ensuring ratio consistency in different modes. The 11.61-inch screen also features a number of premium-level parameters, including a high resolution of 2800×2000 for an ultra-sharp image and enhanced detail.

Thanks to the support of a 144Hz refresh rate and five levels of adaptive refresh rate adjustment, the display ensures smoother viewing and more efficient power consumption under different usage scenarios. The display achieves high color accuracy, comparable to that of a professional display, with ΔE＜2 color accuracy and support for 1.07 billion colors, delivering more realistic and vibrant images. THEFurthermore, the display is TÜV Rheinland certified to meet the standard Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution), ensuring comfortable viewing of visual content for extended periods of time. To deliver an immersive entertainment experience, OPPO Pad 2 is equipped with four 8.0cc sound cavity symmetrical speakers, as well as support for Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos, delivering a cinematic audio/video experience.

OPPO Pad 2 is one of the first tablets to integrate the platform MediaTek Dimensity 9000, which offers superior performance thanks to its ultra-core operating up to 3.05GHz. Paired with high-speed LPDDR5 memory and UFS3.1 flash memory, this platform delivers industry-leading performance with efficient power consumption, ensuring smooth operation fluid even with applications that require high performance and multitasking. The tablet is equipped of a 9510 mAh battery which supports up to 12.4 hours of continuous video playback on a full charge and can be recharged to 100% in just 81 minutes with 67W SUPERVOOCTM flash charging technology.

OPPO Pad 2 offers an intuitive and seamless working experience on multiple devices thanks to Multi-Screen Connect 2.0, which allows automatic connection between the tablet and an OPPO smartphone with the same account and Bluetooth enabled. This feature allows users to make and receive calls, send and receive text messages and go online using mobile data directly from the tablet, improving productivity. In addition, multi-device interaction is made more convenient and efficient, supporting real-time viewing, editing and saving of videos, photos and other files on both devices. Smartphone notifications and applications can also be viewed and managed in real time on OPPO Pad 2 thanks to the Screen Mirroring function, allowing greater flexibility in multi-device workflows. The seamless screen casting function allows users to seamlessly switch between watching a video on their smartphone and watching a video on OPPO Pad 2, enjoying a more immersive screen and smoother content flow between devices.

Despite the numerous functions, OPPO Pad 2 was designed to be thin and light, measuring only 6.54mm thick and weighing 552g, making it portable and easy to use in any situation. The tablet has an extremely resistant gray metal unibody shell, with a central and curved structure that makes it visually slimmer and fits in the palm of the hand. On the back, a metallic texture surrounds the camera, creating a shiny dynamic effect and giving the device a premium aesthetic and a more comfortable feel.

OPPO also offers a number of cutting-edge accessories to further boost productivity, including the keyboard OPPO Pad 2 Smart Touchpad Keyboard, the OPPO Pencil and the OPPO Pad 2 Smart Case cover. The OPPO Pad 2 Smart Touchpad Keyboard connects to the tablet via magnetic coupling and offers an ergonomic elevation angle for more comfortable viewing. The keyboard is made with an ultra-lightweight aero foam material and supports gestures similar to those found on OPPO smartphones. OPPO Pencil offers a natural writing experience and supports lateral writing angles from 0 to 60 degrees, optimized to work with office tools such as Notes and WPS Office.

Price and availability

OPPO Pad 2 can be pre-ordered exclusively on the OPPO Store from July 4th to 16th at the recommended price of 599,99€, including OPPO Pad 2 Smart Touchpad Keyboard, OPPO Pencil and OPPO Pad 2 Smart Case protective case in the purchase price. From 17 to 31 July, by purchasing OPPO Pad 2 at the recommended price of € 599.99, you will receive a free the OPPO keyboard

Stay updated on flash offers and price errors, follow us on Telegram!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

