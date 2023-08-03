OPPO presents the new A78 with AMOLED FHD + display and 67W recharge • Techzilla

OPPO today announced the launch of the new OPPO A78 in Italyan entry-level device that boasts an AMOLED FHD+ display, stereo speakers, 67W SUPERVOOCTM flash charging and a 5000 mAh battery.

OPPO A78 is indeed equipped with super-fast 67W SUPERVOOCTM flash charging and of a broad 5000mAh battery, OPPO A78 offers one of the fastest charging speeds among smartphones in its price range. With 67W SUPERVOOCTM, your smartphone can be charged 100% in about 44 minutes.

OPPO A78 is powered by the mobile platform Snapdragon 680, which offers powerful performance and optimized consumption for daily activities. The phone has a configuration from 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM with up to 1TB of additional storage via SD card slot. OPPO A78 is also equipped with OPPO RAM Expansion technology, which can be used to temporarily convert the free space of the ROM in up to 8GB RAM to enable the phone to perform at peak efficiency during heavy load scenarios.

System-widethe Dynamic Computing Engine developed by OPPO uses parallel computing technology to optimize scheduling and computational resource recovery, and increase overall speed and stability.

In addition to OPPO’s Battery Health Engine that we have come to know and which increases the life of the battery, we also find the function Optimized All-Day Charging intelligently learns users’ daily charging habits and adjusts the charging speed accordingly. Furthermore, the 5-level charging protection system has been reintroduced in OPPO A78 to enhance the end-to-end safety of the entire charging process.

A more immersive audiovisual experience

OPPO A78 it is one of the first OPPO A-series smartphones to be equipped with a screen AMOLED FHD+, a feature rarely found in its price range. The screen from 6.4″ has a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sample rate of up to 180Hz to offer greater fluidity and responsiveness. With an overall brightness of up to 600 nits. The display also includes the first In-Display Fingerprint Unlock on a smartphone in this price range, offering a better balance between aesthetic design and efficiency.

OPPO A78 offers more immersive and crystal clear surround sound thanks to stereo speakers and al Real HD Sound 3.0, which offers optimal sound adjusted for different scenarios such as music, video and games. For users who want to go further, Ultra Volume mode can ramp up the sound volume up to 200%making it easier to hear your music or phone ringtone even in the noisiest places.

As for the camera, OPPO A78 is equipped with a system that includes a 50MP main camera and a host of new features that make it easier than ever to capture stunning photos and video. For example, the Dual-View Video function allows you to shoot from the front and rear cameras simultaneously and combine the footage into a single frame, opening up new perspectives for creative vlogging.

An ultra-thin retro body with a unique diamond matrix design in the industry

OPPO A78 is available in two trendy color finishes: Aqua Green and Mist Black. Inspired by water, OPPO A78 Aqua Green uses a dual-layer process to superimpose an industry-leading diamond matrix design on a teal base layer. The result is a vibrant and energetic color that sparkles like diamonds floating on a delicate jade water surface to create a uniquely refined look.

OPPO A78 inherits the same iconic ultra-thin retro design as OPPO’s previous A-series models, while introducing several new upgrades. The 2.5D bezel and beveled edges give the phone a sleek, lightweight feel, making it more comfortable to hold. Even with its large 5000mAh battery, OPPO A78 maintains the same slim and light design as the Reno series, only 7.93mm thick and weighing only 180 g making it the slimmest phone with 5000mAh battery in its price range.

In addition to these design upgrades, OPPO A78 also features improved quality and durability. The phone has undergone some of the most rigorous durability tests in OPPO’s laboratory to make sure it’s ready to take on the challenges of everyday life. It is also classified as IP54 waterproof, which means it is resistant to splashes and drops of water.

Price and availability

OPPO A78 5G is available on the OPPO Store and, starting in the next few days, on Amazon and at the main electronic product retailers. In particular, it can be purchased in the colors Aqua Green e Mist Black, in the 8GB+128GB configuration at a recommended retail price di 299,99€.

