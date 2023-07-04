OPPO presents the new OPPO Enco Air 3 and Enco Air 3 Pro earphones [ Prezzo, Specifiche, Foto ] • Techzilla

On the occasion of the Milan event where the new Reno 10 series was presented, the new OPPO Pad 2 tablet and the new earphones also debuted in-ear OPPO Enco Air 3 e OPPO Enco Air 3 Pro. Let’s find out better together starting with the OPPO enco Air 3 model.

sold by sold by

OPPO Enco Air 3

The new generation of Enco Air will replace the excellent Enco Air 2 we saw last year. Equipped with form DSP, the latest earbuds not only deliver long battery life and better sound quality than their predecessors, they also manage also OPPO Alive Audi processingor in earphones

themselves, for an experience more engaging listening. In addition, OPPO Enco Air3 are equipped with the most recente Bluetooth 5.3so that audio and video can be synchronized to watch movies, tv series or any multimedia content without interruptions. OPPO Enco Air3 are equipped with special functions, such as dual connection, that offer users a complete and quality experience.

The transmission Bluetooth 5.3 low latencywith lower delay and higher resistance to interference, allows users of smartphones of different brands and with different configurations to enjoy a proper audio and video sync experience. The dual connect function of Bluetooth devices solves any switching operation between two devices: after one device is paused and muted, you can press play on the other device to play sound.

To get a unprecedented surround sound field OPPO earphone drivers Enco Air3 have a 13.4mm diaphragm That moves twice the air compared to the 12 mm ones present in most headsets. This results in a listening experience characterized by deeper bass and clear, lively vocals.

OPPO Enco Air3 are equipped with Cadence Tensilica HiFi 5 DSP, which offers processing power unheard of in budget TWS earphones. OPPO Enco Air3’s DSP offers processing power 25 times greater than that of OPPO Enco Air2. The new earphones have 35% more energy efficiency, 50% longer battery life and more accurate audio quality.

Thanks to the processing power of the DSP Cadence HiFiOPPO Enco Air3 earphones deliver OPPO Alive Audio. Processing of OPPO Alive Audio takes place in the earphones themselves, so you can enjoy cinema-grade surround sound no matter what brand of smartphone or audio player you use.

Unique jewelry inspired design

The custody translucent OPPO Enco Air3 opens at an angle of 110°, offers one slightly elastic feelingae allows you to distinguish the fuzzy outline of the earphones inside. When you open it, the earphones sit in their grooves horizontal. Magnets in the case and stems keep the earphones in place, so while they’re easy to reach, they don’t fall out.

The design of the stems is even more innovative: the transparent and rounded base resembles a drop of sparkling water about to fall, a visual impression of great impact. Each earphone weighs only 3.7gso you can wear them for as long as you want without any discomfort. OPPO Enco Air3 are classified IP54, or resistant to splashes of water.

sold by

In terms of battery life, the earphones can be used independently for up to 6 hours and can provide 25 hours of battery life with the charging case. OPPO Enco Air3 also support flash charging for the earphones: you can listen to 2 hours of music with just a 10-minute charge.

OPPO Enco Pro 3

OPPO Enco Air3 Pro are the first in the world with diaphragm made of bamboo fiber and adaptive ANC. They support LDAC high resolution transmissions, which guarantee Hi-Res Audio gold certified acoustic performance and are also equipped with adaptive ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) from 49dB to offer an experience of ultra-immersive listening. Equipped with surround effects OPPO Alive, Golden Sound 2.0, earphones guarantee 30 hours of battery life and deliver a premium listening experience.

The world’s first earphones with high resolution sound bamboo fiber diaphragm

Inspired by the ancient bamboo paper production processthe OPPO Enco Air3 Pro earphones represent a real recordthanks to the use of the world‘s first diaphragm made of bamboo fiber. This fine fiber is extracted through a meticulous process and pressed into flakes of uniform thicknessee highly resistant to punctures. Subsequently, these flakesi are transformed into a diaphragm which is integrated into the earphones.

The bamboo fiber diaphragm of the earphones OPPO Enco Air3 Pro features three major innovations over the classic titanium-plated diaphragm. THEfirst of all, it is 60% lighter, which allows it to respond more quickly to changes in sound. Secondly, is 56% stiffer, making it less susceptible to deformation and therefore minimizing distortion. Finally, the shock absorber internal is 63% more elastic, further contributing to noise reduction. Thanks to these features, OPPO Enco Air3 Pro earphones not only pass smoothly the 40 kHz threshold, but they also deliver high-resolution sound that pushes the boundaries of headphone audio. The front sound cavity features an optimized layout that allows the bamboo fibers to produce natural, crystal-clear sound in the higher frequencies, while the custom bass condenser emphasizes the low frequencies, giving audio extraordinary life.

GOPPO Enco Air3 Pro earphones support LDAC protocolwhich allows you to stream audio at a bit rate of up to 990 kbpsthree times higher than the traditional ones codec SBC (328 kbps), preserving every sonic detail. Most smartphones with system operating Android 8 or later supports HWA-compliant high-resolution transmission, giving you a premium listening experience anytime, anywhere. The OPPO Enco earphones Air3 Pro boast cutting-edge features such as Golden Sound 2.0, Enco Master and OPPO Alive.

Golden Sound 2.0 creates a custom model of the user’s ear canal to deliver precise, delicate and detailed sound. Enco Master tuning allows you to switch between three different predefined sound settings, while OPPO Alive surround effects offer theater-quality surround effects to immerse you in the sound experience.

The adaptive ANC for a superior listening experience, no matter the activity The OPPO Enco Air3 Pro earphones feature a breakthrough in adaptive ANC performance, delivering noise cancellation up to 49dB, which easily handles most everyday situations. Adaptive ANC is certified by TÜV Rheinland, attesting to the remarkable performance of this technology. In addition, the Transparent Mode feature allows you to stay connected and communicate with friends without having to remove the earphones.

sold by

Adaptive ANC automatically adjusts to the noise canceling profile that best suits your surroundings (such as commute, travel, office, study, etc.), ensuring a quiet and comfortable listening experience. Furthermore, thanks to the two microphones and the artificial intelligence-based noise cancellation algorithm, it is possible to effectively reduce ambient noise, allowing you to make calls as if you were meeting the interlocutor. The wind noise cancellation algorithm effectively reduces wind noise, allowing you to enjoy clear music and maintain conversations even in windy environments.

Simultaneous connection a two devices The OPPO Enco Air3 Pro earphones allow you to connect to two devices at the same time, saving you from having to disconnect from one Bluetooth device to reconnect to another. Just pause or mute a song or video playing on one device and press play on the other to automatically switch between devices.

With regard to battery life, the OPPO Enco Air3 Pro earphones they offer a rated runtime of 7 hours, which can be extended up to 30 hours using the charging case. In addition, the quick charge support allows you to get 2 hours of listening with just 10 minutes of charging. Thanks to Bluetooth 5.3, earphone latency is suns 47 ms, ensuring more stable and synchronized connections between audio and content. The gradient design on the OPPO Enco Air3 Pro earphones charging case is inspired by the irregular and natural appearance of clouds in the sky. The small size of the earphones and the case make them extremely comfortable and easy to take anywhere. The earphones are IP55 rated for dust and water resistance, making them perfect for outdoor sporting activities.

Prices and availability

OPPO Enco Air3, in the colors Glaze White e Misty Purple, are available starting today on the OPPO Store, in the next few days on Amazon.it and, in the next few weeks, at the main distribution brands in a recommended retail price of €69.99.

sold by

OPPO earphones Enco Air3 Pro, in the two colors White and Green, they are available starting today on the OPPO Store, in the coming days on Amazon.it and, in the coming weeks, at the main distribution brands at a recommended price to the public of €89.99

sold by

Stay updated on flash offers and price errors, follow us on Telegram!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

