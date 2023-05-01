OPPO Reno 8T 5G Demo-ePrice Mobile Version

In the past, in order to differentiate their products, most mid-range smartphones compromised on texture, such as thick bezels and plastic back covers. However, the Reno8 T 5G mobile phone launched by OPPO earlier has a mid-range positioning with a curved screen, showing a high quality.

▲OPPO Reno 8T 5G

OPPO Reno 8T Unboxing

At present, many mobile phone manufacturers are promoting environmental protection policies, and the accessories that come with new phones are pitifully few, only a USB cable. Fortunately, this is not the case for OPPO Reno 8T 5G. It comes with a fast charger in the box, so users don’t have to buy it separately, which is naturally a good thing. And there is also a protective case at random, users who cherish mobile phones do not have to worry about being difficult to buy a protective case for a while.

OPPO Reno 8T 5G is available in Morning Gold and Midnight Black versions. This time, the body was sent for testing in Morning Gold. The matte back cover brings a silky feel without leaving fingerprints. At the same time, the body uses Glow crystal diamonds. Craftsmanship, the color of the back of the machine will show different tones depending on the light source, switching between blue, yellow, and red, which is quite distinctive.

▲The appearance of the box shows that it is an 8GB + 256GB model.

▲A charger is included with the machine.

▲Taiwan voltage can be used for 55W charging.

▲The one sent for testing is the morning golden light color.

▲Different colors are shown depending on the angle of the light source.

▲The bottom of the fuselage has a USB Type-C interface and a SIM card slot.

▲ There is a speaker hole on the top.

With curved screen

The biggest selling point of the mobile phone is believed to be the curved screen used on the mid-range OPPO Reno 8T 5G. Currently, curved screens are mostly used by manufacturers to distinguish flagship models. For example, Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ only use flat screens , to be used in the Ultra version. OPPO Reno 8T 5G uses a curved screen, coupled with the micro-curved design of its body, the thickness of the phone is only 7.7mm, and the weight is 171g, bringing a slim and light feel. Coupled with a 2.32mm super frame and a super high screen-to-body ratio of 93%, just looking at the appearance, it is completely the quality of the flagship model.

Moreover, this 6.7-inch FHD+ resolution AMOLED 3D curved screen supports 120Hz refresh rate and 1.07 billion color displays. It is equipped with 2160Hz eye protection dimming, which can reduce visual fatigue when watching mobile phones at night, and supports hardware-level low blue light. In addition, the phone is also equipped with dual stereo speakers, supporting 200% super volume mode.

▲The frame below is also extremely thin.

▲The front adopts a perforated design.

▲The SIM card slot supports microSD expansion.

Although the screen of the mobile phone is 6.7 inches, due to its narrow and long ratio, single control is not a problem. As for the key layout of the mobile phone, the volume key and sleep key are placed on the left and right sides. The phone supports screen light-sensing fingerprint recognition. The response and accuracy of the actual trial are quite good, but the sensor is located at the bottom of the screen, and it is not easy to press when holding the phone with one hand.

The mobile phone is equipped with the ColorOS 13 version system based on Android 13. In addition to mobile phone manager, theme store, etc., it also supports split screen, floating window and other functions. In addition, there is an automatic mosaic function, which can blur the user’s name and headline in the chat screenshot with just one touch, providing users with a smarter and safer operating experience.

▲The left side is the volume key, and the polished middle frame gives the appearance of a thinner body.

▲The right side of the fuselage is the sleep button.

▲The frame of the screen is extremely thin, and the colors and details are exquisite.

▲Supports 120Hz update rate, and the dynamic picture performance is smooth.

▲Support floating window, split screen, sidebar and other modes. Support screen fingerprint recognition.

Benchmark

In terms of hardware, OPPO Reno 8T 5G adopts mid-range specifications, equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, and equipped with 8GB RAM and 128GB / 256GB storage space (the version sent for testing is 256GB version), and its SIM card slot supports dual cards and dual It also supports microSD memory card expansion up to 1TB, and can also use up to 8GB of storage space to expand RAM capacity. After using the mobile phone for a few days, the interface operation is quite smooth. Although the 3D game “Yuanshin God” can only be presented in low quality, the game process is still smooth. During the game at home, the temperature of the processor was about 50 degrees, and the body did not feel obvious heat, and the performance was good.

OPPO Reno 8T 5G has a built-in 4800 mAh capacity battery and is equipped with 67W SuperVOOC super flash charging technology. However, in Taiwan, it only supports up to 55W. It can watch dramas for 3.5 hours after charging for 5 minutes; 80% of the power can be fully charged in half an hour. In addition, the built-in battery health engine of the mobile phone can greatly extend the service life of the battery by intelligently monitoring the battery status, allowing the battery to charge up to 1600 times. In the actual power test, playing Netflix videos through Wi-Fi for 2 hours consumes about 10% of the power; as for playing Genshin Impact for half an hour, it consumes about 8% of the power.



▲ AnTuTu scored 380,000 in the test.

▲GeekBench test score.

▲3DMark test score.

▲PCMark test score.

▲The battery test was interrupted several times before the end, and the actual data could not be obtained.

▲ Another battery test program shows that the battery can play video for nearly 10 hours.

▲Storage memory speed test.

▲ 5G network speed test.

▲The temperature of the processor when playing games is about 50 degrees.

▲The default is to run “Yuanshin God” in low-quality mode.

▲The running frame rate is about 30fps.

Camera test:

In terms of camera, although there are two huge lenses on the back of the OPPO Reno 8T 5G, if you look closely, you will find that it is a 3-lens design. There are 2 sets of cameras, namely a 2-megapixel depth-of-field lens and a 2-megapixel 40X microscope lens; as for the front-facing camera, it has a 32-megapixel camera.

It can be seen from the configuration that OPPO Reno 8T 5G will actually use the main camera. Because of its good focusing speed, it can be found that the MSG in the image is heavier, that is, the blue sky and green space are more obvious, and even more vivid than the real scene. It’s hard to say whether this is good or bad. Some people like to present faithfully, while others think that good-looking photos are king. It depends on the individual’s choice.

As for shooting in night scene mode, you will find that the shutter takes about half a second to complete the shooting, but the post-compositing process will take another 2-3 seconds to process. Perhaps it is due to the insufficient computing speed of the mid-level positioning S695 processor. For night shooting, you must be mentally prepared for not being able to shoot continuously.

▲Shooting interface

▲Supports a variety of special shooting modes. In addition, it can be set to open watermark, level meter, etc.

▲Comparison of 100 million pixels (left) and 1200 pixels for general shooting.

▲ There are quite significant differences in the amount of noise and brightness between normal shooting (left) and night scene mode.

▲Leaves and stamens photographed with a microscope.

More test shots:

summary:

OPPO Reno 8T 5G is available in 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB versions, priced at $12,990 and $14,990 respectively, with a difference of only 2,000 yuan. Of course, it is better to buy the 256GB version. The mobile phone has been on the market for about 2 months, and you can buy the 128GB version at the latest market price of 10,000 yuan, which is undoubtedly quite attractive.

Most of the mid-range models in the past have a common texture, and even the entry-level iPhone with more than 20,000 yuan also has a beautiful thick black frame. However, OPPO Reno 8T 5G adopts a 3D curved screen and presents an exquisite texture above mid-range phones. With a price of around 10,000 yuan, it is quite difficult to find a rival. If you are reluctant to spend a lot of money to buy a flagship phone, but still want a quality phone, OPPO Reno 8T 5G is the best choice.