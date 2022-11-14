The hardware is updated with the OPPO Reno series every half a year. It is rumored that a new generation of Reno 9 series mobile phones will be launched at the end of November. The news broke that the great god also recently brought a clear color map of the Reno 9 series, which also focuses on thin and light appearance, and it looks like Reno The 9 series will fully adopt a curved screen design.

▲ Color rendering of OPPO Reno 9 Pro provided by Evan Blass.

Evan Blass, who broke the news, shared a color rendering of the OPPO Reno 9 series on Twitter. Unlike the flat frame of the previous Reno 8, the Reno 9 has once again returned to the curved body design with a narrow frame, and in addition to the two high-end models, Even the basic Reno 9 has switched to a curved screen.

▲ Even the basic Reno 9 will use a curved screen.

The OPPO Reno 9 series will also focus on a thin and stylish appearance. Except for the highest-end Reno 9 Pro+, which still has a solid split design in the camera module, the Reno 9 and Reno 9 Pro both adopt a flatter design. It is separated by different material treatments, which is more similar to the back design of Reno 8Z.

▲ The Reno 9 Pro+ still retains the physical camera module cutting design.

▲ The Reno 9 Pro (above) and the Reno 9 camera module are relatively flat and are separated by different surface materials.

The OPPO Reno 9 series is rumored to be released in China at the end of November. The OPPO Reno 9 Pro+ is rumored to be powered by a Qualcomm S8+ Gen 1 processor with MariSilicon X. The main camera will use a 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 series sensor and a 6.8-inch FHD+ curved surface. The screen supports 120Hz refresh rate, 4,700mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging, and the price of OPPO Reno 9 Pro+ may be higher than the new generation S8 Gen 2 flagship

Citing source:Evan Blass