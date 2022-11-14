Home Technology OPPO Reno 9 series clear color photos exposed, full range of curved screens-Mobile phone brand news
Technology

OPPO Reno 9 series clear color photos exposed, full range of curved screens-Mobile phone brand news

by admin
OPPO Reno 9 series clear color photos exposed, full range of curved screens-Mobile phone brand news

The hardware is updated with the OPPO Reno series every half a year. It is rumored that a new generation of Reno 9 series mobile phones will be launched at the end of November. The news broke that the great god also recently brought a clear color map of the Reno 9 series, which also focuses on thin and light appearance, and it looks like Reno The 9 series will fully adopt a curved screen design.

▲ Color rendering of OPPO Reno 9 Pro provided by Evan Blass.

Evan Blass, who broke the news, shared a color rendering of the OPPO Reno 9 series on Twitter. Unlike the flat frame of the previous Reno 8, the Reno 9 has once again returned to the curved body design with a narrow frame, and in addition to the two high-end models, Even the basic Reno 9 has switched to a curved screen.

OPPO Reno 9 series clear color image exposure, full range of curved screens

▲ Even the basic Reno 9 will use a curved screen.

The OPPO Reno 9 series will also focus on a thin and stylish appearance. Except for the highest-end Reno 9 Pro+, which still has a solid split design in the camera module, the Reno 9 and Reno 9 Pro both adopt a flatter design. It is separated by different material treatments, which is more similar to the back design of Reno 8Z.

OPPO Reno 9 series clear color image exposure, full range of curved screens

▲ The Reno 9 Pro+ still retains the physical camera module cutting design.

OPPO Reno 9 series clear color image exposure, full range of curved screens

▲ The Reno 9 Pro (above) and the Reno 9 camera module are relatively flat and are separated by different surface materials.

The OPPO Reno 9 series is rumored to be released in China at the end of November. The OPPO Reno 9 Pro+ is rumored to be powered by a Qualcomm S8+ Gen 1 processor with MariSilicon X. The main camera will use a 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 series sensor and a 6.8-inch FHD+ curved surface. The screen supports 120Hz refresh rate, 4,700mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging, and the price of OPPO Reno 9 Pro+ may be higher than the new generation S8 Gen 2 flagship

See also  Homework before moving? "Douzhen Special Attack" automatically helps the hoarding box to open up the loot for Taiwanese players, and the disappearance of tokens is frequently reported | Game Corner | Digital

Citing source:Evan Blass

You may also like

Super cute! G-SHOCK has launched a new “Super...

Apple’s “trash can” Mac Pro duel M1/M2 chip...

Cool Easter Eggs Found in Microsoft Flight Simulator

Falling budget for gifts? Here are 10 gadgets...

Why hasn’t open data generated a $ 3...

Switch Online has 36 million paid members!Nintendo’s President...

Microsoft updates DirectStorage 1.1, adding support for GPU...

Some foreign media found that NVIDIA Frame Generation...

The appeal: don’t shoot the (digital) Red Cross

TIMEX Creates “Race Against TimeX” in Fortnite Heroes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy