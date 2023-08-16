OPPO RENO10 PRO awarded by EISA as best consumer smartphone 2023-2024 • Techzilla

The recent OPPO 10 Pro, which we have seen better also thanks to our review, has just won an important prize or the EISA CONSUMER SMARTPHONE 2023-2024.For the uninitiated, the prize was awarded by the Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA), a coalition of 59 of the world‘s leading consumer electronics institutions. This is a prestigious award that once again confirms Oppo’s good work with the Reno series.

Bingo Liu, President of OPPO Europehe has declared:

“We are very pleased to receive the EISA award for OPPO Reno10 Pro, one of the latest products we have launched on the European market. Winning this prestigious award for the fourth consecutive year demonstrates our commitment to creating devices that perfectly meet the needs of consumers. Inheriting the iconic design and outstanding imaging capabilities of the Reno series, OPPO Reno10 Pro aims to deliver a superior portrait-creation experience. It is an honor to be recognized for our efforts in empowering our users to capture every precious moment through our innovation.”.

As a new family member Portrait Expert, OPPO Reno10 Pro is also an imaging expert: in fact, it gives aindustry-leading shooting experience, solidifying its reputation as the ideal smartphone for anyone seeking professional portraiture in any situation, including the lovely summer season.

Paul Miller, President of EISAhe added:

“With its curved OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, OPPO Reno10 amazes by providing a vivid and smooth viewing experience. Furthermore, it is equipped with a Snapdragon 778G processor and a generous 12GB RAM, resulting in an impressive performance that can handle the most demanding applications and games. As for power, it boasts a 4600mAh battery that can be fully charged in minutes via OPPO’s 80W fast charge. The Reno10 Pro also impresses with its triple camera system: a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization, plus 32MP telephoto and 8MP ultra-wide lenses, giving you the flexibility to capture stunning photos and videos in any situation. OPPO has created a smartphone for the latest generation of consumers, which combines beauty, speed and versatility “.

We remind you that various promotions are active on the OPPO ecosystem until the end of August: OPPO Italia has provided for advantageous promotions linked to the purchase of OPPO Reno10 Pro: until August 31st on OPPO Store, the national promo will be active with which it will be possible to buy OPPO Reno 10 Pro 5G bundled with OPPO Enco Air 3 Pro, OPPO Band 2, a protective cover and the 6 month warranty on the screen at 649.99€.

During the same period, OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G can be purchased on Amazon bundled with a car holder at the recommended price of €649.99 and at the main telephone retailers in combination with OPPO Enco Air 3 Pro, OPPO Band 2 and a cover at the recommended price of €649.99.

