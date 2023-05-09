OPPO Reno10 Pro+ real machine photos leaked, 64 million night shooting telephoto lens

Article source: Qooah.com

According to news on May 8, the real machine picture of OPPO Reno10 Pro+ went viral on the Internet last week. It is understood that this phone has two main colors, gold and purple.

Judging from the picture, the design of OPPO Reno10 Pro+ has a certain degree of recognition this time. This phone uses an oval rear lens module and a color-blocking dual-zone design. Combined with previous revelations, the appearance design of Reno10 Pro and Reno10 Pro+ is almost exactly the same, the only difference between them is some hardware configuration. The 64 million low-light telephoto lens is the biggest upgrade this time.

Prior to this, according to the blogger @数码闲聊站, OPPO Reno10 Pro+ is equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, and the screen uses a 6.74-inch centered single-hole OLED ultra-narrow curved screen. The resolution of this screen is It is 1.5K, the refresh rate is 120Hz, and it also supports high-frequency PWM dimming and eye protection function. The front camera of this phone is 32 million pixels. The rear main camera is 50 million pixels (SONY IMX890), the ultra-wide angle is 8 million pixels, and the low-light telephoto lens is 64 million. The low-light telephoto technology used is the same as that of the Find X6 series. The built-in capacity of the battery of this phone is 4700mAh, and the charging power can only support 80W before, but now it supports 100W fast charging, and still retains the MariSilicon X chip developed by itself. “.



Now, OPPO has not confirmed the release date of this phone, we will continue to pay attention, let us wait and see.

