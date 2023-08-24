OPPO reveals the winners of the IF PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS 2023 • Techzilla

In the effervescent panorama of pioneering companies in the smart device sector, OPPO stands out, the undisputed protagonist which today announces proudly names the winners of the prestigious IF Photography Awards 2023. A conspicuous group of fifteen talented photographers was awarded of Gold, Silver and Bronze awards, marking a triumph of artistic genius and technological innovation. These carefully selected masters of the lens embody the essence of modern photographic creativity.

On April 17, the diverse scene of photography competitions witnessed the opening of the IF Photography Awards. The recall of the event grazed quota 700.000 applications, which came from 51 countries and regions of the globe. In this global uproar, the main objective has been crystal clear: to inspire tech enthusiasts and mobile photography adepts to surpass ghe conventional stereotypes associated with capturing images via portable devices, to give life to extraordinary works of art fueled by innovation and imagination.

And now, the long-awaited moment, the consecration ceremony of the Gold, Silver and Bronze winners. Among the brightest figures standing out in the list of awardees, he stands triumphant Ahei Huan, taking home the prestigious award OPPO Image IF Master of the Year (Gold Award). The refined series of shots, entitled “Daughters of the Moon”was chosen with meticulous attention thanks to the scrutiny of a leading international jury, thus confirming the artist’s mastery.

In the cycle of enchanting images known as “Daughters of the Moon”, Ahei Huan embodies the peculiarities of Yi minorities, capturing the essence of Yi women in an atmosphere of serenity, positivity, and cultural authenticity, with touches of fashion and ethnic lifestyle that emerge unmistakably.

A leading authority on photography, the acclaimed Alec Soth, did not hesitate to deliver his admiring judgment: “This work captivated me with its craftsmanship. The images shine with extraordinary precision and sensitivity.”

By virtue of her Gold award, Ahei Huan wins a cash prize of RMB 160,000as well as a selection of OPPO’s flagship products: a smartphone, headphones, a watch and a tablet. But that’s not all, as the photographer earns the opportunity to participate in theHasselblad Image Training Camp and the prestigious title of OPPO Photographer of the Year.

OPPO, company ambassador of innovations imaging in smartphones, makes photographic art accessible to all and that every moment becomes a timeless masterpiece. Among her most recent jewels, l’OPPO Find X6 Pro, has quickly won the admiration of both professional photographers and photography enthusiasts. An interesting fact: more than 80% of the awarded photographs come from this extraordinary device.

Beyond to the admired Find X6 Pro, the magic of reproducing light and shadow with precision makes its way across the entire range of OPPO smartphones, giving images a singular and distinctive impact. Here’s how the four Silver awards were achieved: by expertly playing with this unique skill, the photographers brought out the artistry and creativity in their work. Each of them will be honored with a cash prize of RMB 60,000 and a OPPO Find X6 Pro, as well as space for training and international exposure opportunities.

In an epic of artistic excellence, another ten Bronze Award winners from China and Bangladesh were distinguished with the coveted OPPO Bronze Awards. Their works vibrate with creativity, embracing themes such as portraiture, architecture, landscapes, nature and much more. The works are distinguished by their bold use of colour, daring compositions and vibrant emotional expressions. Each of them is rewarded with 20,000 RMB and an OPPO Find X6 Pro, plus an invitation to take advantage of training and exhibition opportunities.

But that’s not all: in addition to the main awards Gold, Silver and Bronze, OPPO has gone out of its way to present thirty-two works imbued with creativity, divided into eight intriguing categories. Between these, “The Distant View”, “Portrait”, “Night Scenery”, “Colors”, “Landscape”, “The Taste of Memories”, “Light & Shadow” e “Chapters of a Life”, each intended to inspire and enthrall viewers. To fully enjoy this gallery of extraordinary works, all that remains is to visit the official website of the OPPO Imagine IF Photography Awards at following address.

And it is a commitment that is also reflected beyond the digital borders: as Associate Partner of the prestigious international art fair Paris Photo, OPPO has decided to showcase a selection of the photographic works awarded at the OPPO Imagine IF Photography Awards 2023, so that global audiences can celebrate and appreciate these extraordinary works. An encounter between technology, art and the world, in which we can only look forward to participating.

