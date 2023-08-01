OPPO smartphones top-selling in China and ranked fourth globally in H1 2023 • Techzilla

OPPO stands as the undisputed leader in the Chinese smartphone market in the first half of 2023, and ranked fourth globally in the same period. The merits of this claim go largely to the outstanding performance of the flagship series OPPO Find N2 e OPPO Find X6although the latter never arrives in Europe.

With data from Canalys, it emerges that OPPO has captured a significant share of the 10% of the global smartphone marketwith a total of 51.9 million shipments in the first half of 2023. Its impressive growth was even more evident in the Chinese market, where it achieved a share of 18%, thus positioning itself as the best-selling brand in China during the first half of the year.

Among the factors that have contributed to OPPO’s success, the crucial role of foldable smartphones should be highlighted, which have seen rapid expansion over the year and continue to demonstrate significant potential. According to Counterpoint Research, global shipments of foldable smartphones are expected to grow at an annual rate composed of 114% between 2019 and 2025, arriving to quadruple between 2022 and 2025 with a total of 55 million units. OPPO, along with other Chinese manufacturers, was one of the companies to early embrace this emerging market, helping to position China as the global leader with 26% market share in 2022.

The new data from Canalys also reveals that OPPO has captured a dominant share by 31% of the foldable smartphone market in China during the first quarter of 2023, thus becoming the protagonist of this growing segment. In particular, the OPPO Find N2 Flip scored a stunning victory, accounting for 15% of foldable smartphone sales in China from January to May 2023. This state-of-the-art flip smartphone offers a larger external screen, designed for convenience and enjoyment in everyday use, featuring an almost imperceptible fold, a powerful battery and an intuitively designed user interface, as well as a wide range of innovations cutting edge. These revolutionary features and the commercial success of OPPO Find N2 Flip have led the company to excel in the global leaflet market, with a market share that increased from 5% in the first quarter of 2022 to 13% in the first quarter of 2023, according to Canalys.

OPPO therefore confirms its determination to drive the growth of the foldable smartphone market and to constantly improve the user experience through continuous research and technological innovation. With these ambitions on the horizon, the company continues to be a key player to watch in the dynamic tech landscape.

