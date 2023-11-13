OPPO STORE blows out two candles and celebrates with many offers until November 19 • Techzilla

OPPO Store, OPPO’s online store, is once again confirmed once as the ideal place for tech enthusiastsin search of the latest news. OPPO celebrates the second anniversary of its proprietary e-commerce from November 13th to 19th with unmissable offers for its customers.

OPPO Store promos

Dal 13 to 16 November, every purchase on OPPO Store will give the right to obtain double OPPO Points, allowing access to exclusive discounts. Additionally, purchasing certain devices and by adding only €2, it will be possible to purchase an additional product in a bundle.

The RENO series

For example, when purchasing OPPO Reno 10 and OPPO Reno 10 Pro, by adding just €2 you will also purchase, with Reno 10, OPPO Enco Free 2i, the cutting-edge wireless earphones that offer an immersive and engaging audio experience. With Reno 10 Pro, however, you can also purchase them Enco X Black, The stylish and powerful earphones designed for music lovers who want to enjoy a high-quality audio experience.

Just adding €2 when purchasing OPPO Find N2 Flip you can also purchase OPPO Pad Air in the 4+64GB version and a cover of your choice from the exclusive collaboration with Qeeboo. This extraordinary bundle allows you to purchase a practical and functional but also premium and fashionable smartphone combined with the cover designed by Qeeboo, to give your smartphone a flip an even more distinctive look. In addition, also OPPO Pad Air, the perfect tablet not only for productivity but also for entertainment.

OPPO PAD 2

Even buying brand new OPPO Pad2 it will be possible to purchase the OPPO Pencil for only €2, perfect for transforming your OPPO Pad 2 into a creative tool or simply for taking notes quickly and easily. Thanks to this tablet you can give vent to your creativity but also work.

To avoid missing out on these incredible offers, visit the dedicated page on the OPPO Store to not miss the opportunity to purchase your favorite OPPO device at special prices.

