OPPO technologies bring sports fans into the action • Techzilla

OPPO has always stood out for its initiatives in the world dello sport and today announces to fans of everything the world that thanks to its technology it is possible to experience the most iconic moments of the sporting world. Although it is only July, sports enthusiasts have already witnessed an incredible start to the summer season. From the UEFA Champions League final to the moment when the final shot hit the grass on Wimbledon’s Center Court, every moment was inspiring thanks to the strength, optimism and greatness of the people who made it all possible.

OPPO has been closely linked to the world of sport for almost a decade. Starting with its premiere partnership in 2015, OPPO continued to support tennis champions through partnerships with Roland-Garros and Wimbledon, as well as a partnership with the UEFA Champions League. Thanks to these connections with internationally renowned sporting events, OPPO offers the global audience the opportunity to immerse themselves more and more in the emotion and inspiration that only sport can convey, leveraging its technology and innovation.

OPPO believes in overcoming challenges and adversities with determination and positivity, two characteristics that underlie the ambitions of every athlete. With this belief, OPPO wishes to bring more passion and inspiration to sports through its cutting-edge devices and technologies, enabling fans around the world to capture, enjoy and share the best moments of their favorite sports.

OPPO’s imaging technologies bring extraordinary experiences to tennis enthusiasts.

For the fifth consecutive year, OPPO collaborates with Wimbledon and Roland-Garros, combining the powerful synergy between technology and tennis.

OPPO continues to use its professional imaging technologies to capture inspirational moments from tournaments and share them with tennis fans around the world. In 2021, to celebrate the third year as a premium partner of Roland-Garros, OPPO launched the “Play with Heart” campaign to encourage fans to share their passion for tennis on social media. As part of this campaign, OPPO has created the “Wall of Heart”, a series of redeveloped tennis courts in Paris and London, designed to motivate fans to play tennis.

During Roland-Garros 2022, OPPO creatively used the low-light photography capabilities of its flagship OPPO Find X5 Pro to capture bright images that best represent the support of fans around the world. creating a strong connection with inspirational moments on the pitch.

In collaboration with The Championships, Wimbledon, OPPO has also carried out a series of activations around the world to allow fans to experience and share the most special moments during the tournament. Together with Getty Images, OPPO launched the campaign “Courting the Colour” durante Wimbledon 2021 to restore the color of old iconic photos of the competition and tell the stories behind them, reviving the most beautiful and touching moments of the tournament in a way never seen before.

Also, fromIn 2019, OPPO partnered with the All England Lawn Tennis Club for theOPPO Breakthrough Inspiration Award, which rewards young players who have excelled at Wimbledon and encourages them to reach new heights in their career.

The excitement of Wimbledon 2023 comes to life thanks to OPPO.

To celebrate the fifth consecutive year as an official partner of the event, OPPO has once again brought its flagship smartphones to the Center Court to capture moments of inspiration and share them with tennis fans around the world.

During this year’s eventthe unique OPPO Find N2 Flip allowed fans to create and share stories with other tennis fans. Using the OPPO Find N2 Flip’s FlexForm mode, fans were able to capture the action on the Center Court in 4K with pin-sharp clarity, holding the phone like a video camera for a steadier shot.

OPPO Find N2 Flip users have also benefited 4,300mAh battery and 44W SUPERVOOC flash charge, able to recharge their phone from 0% to 50% in just 23 minutes, allowing them to capture all the most memorable Wimbledon action without limits.

By capturing the energy of the game and enhancing fan access through cutting-edge technologies, OPPO inspires and engages consumers through sport, delivering unique experiences to fans around the world.

With this in mind, OPPO will continue to innovate its mobile camera technology to create the best possible smartphone experiences, allowing fans to immerse themselves more and more in the excitement of world-class sporting events.

