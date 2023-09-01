OPPO Watch4 Pro: Unveiling a Full-Smart Flagship with Cutting-Edge Features and Stylish Design

OPPO Unveils OPPO Watch4 Pro at Global Conference

At the global conference of OPPO Find N3 Flip and Watch4 Pro, the new smartwatch OPPO Watch4 Pro was unveiled as a full-smart flagship. The highly anticipated device features a unique universal curved surface design and an LTPO always-on screen.

The OPPO Watch4 Pro boasts a stainless steel middle frame and a ceramic bottom case, giving it a sleek and premium look. It also comes with a mechanically textured crown for added sophistication. The smartwatch is available in two color straps: polar night black (fluorine rubber strap) and dawn brown (leather strap), representing the design of morning and dusk, as well as the universe.

Equipped with an LTPO full-curved flexible screen, the OPPO Watch4 Pro offers a minimum 1Hz refresh rate. It sports a 1.91-inch display with a resolution of 378×496 and a peak brightness of 1000nit. The 3D glass cover forms a distinctive letter C shape. The universal curved surface design introduces consonant gesture control, negative one-screen function expansion, and supports new functions of a global AOD dial display.

Under the hood, the OPPO Watch4 Pro is powered by two flagship processors: Snapdragon W5 and Hengxuan 2700. It runs on 2GB RAM and features up to 200+ deep scene optimization. The battery capacity is an impressive 570mAh, offering 5 days of usage in full smart mode and 14 days in light smart mode.

Health and fitness enthusiasts will appreciate the built-in sports health-related sensors of the OPPO Watch4 Pro. These include ECG sensors, wrist temperature sensors, 8-channel heart rate sensors, and 16-channel blood oxygen sensors. With just a one-minute physical examination, users can monitor 7 key signs and receive alerts for 4 major health risks, allowing for a daily health assessment.

Additionally, the OPPO Watch4 Pro gathers data on running posture, such as vertical amplitude, touchdown time, and left and right touchdown balance. In a unique badminton mode, the system detects the user’s swing, swing speed, and style of play. The company claims that the OPPO Watch4 Pro offers hundreds of sports modes to choose from.

The OPPO Watch4 Pro comes in two versions, with the extreme night black version priced at 2299 yuan (about HK$2550/NT$9940) and the dawn brown version priced at 2499 yuan (about HK$2770/NT$10800). Pre-orders will begin on August 29 at 16:00, and the smartwatch will be available for purchase on September 8 at 10:00. Pre-orders will enjoy a 100 yuan price reduction and include a beautiful strap.

Overall, the OPPO Watch4 Pro offers a stylish design, advanced features, and a comprehensive set of health and fitness tracking capabilities. Its competitive pricing makes it an appealing option in the smartwatch market.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

