OPPO ZERO-POWER TAG in TIME’s list of best inventions for a sustainable future • Techzilla

Do you remember OPPO Zero-Power Tag? It’s a technology we first saw at MWC2023 and has now earned a prestigious award as one of TIME’s best inventions of 2023, in the “Experimental” category. This positions OPPO alongside tech giants such as Apple, Samsung and Sony, cementing its international reputation for innovation.

TIME annually recognizes products, software and services that creatively solve significant problems, and the inclusion of Zero-Power Tag highlights OPPO’s approach to a sustainable worldeliminating the need for polluting batteries in IoT devices.

Elvis Zhou, CMO of OPPO Overseas, said:

“We are honored to be included in TIME’s Best Inventions of 2023 list with the OPPO Zero-Power Tag, in recognition of our achievements in innovation and sustainability.”

Zhou highlighted OPPO’s vision of combining convenience and environmental responsibility through this IoT device that uses ambient energy instead of traditional batteries.

Presented at MWC 2023, the Zero-Power Tag prototype takes advantage of the technology Zero-power Communication, harvesting energy from Bluetooth, WiFi and mobile phone signals. OPPO is refining the device, introducing features such as health monitoring and aiming to extend the Tag’s applications into various sectors.

Sustainability is at the heart of OPPO’s operations, as demonstrated by the February 2023 Climate Action Report, in which the company commits to carbon neutrality by 2050. OPPO has received recognition such as the SEAL Business Sustainability Award for OPPO Battery Health Engine and was named one of Asia-Pacific’s Most Innovative Companies in 2023 by Fast Company.

The OPPO Inspiration Challenge 2023 introduced the “Inspiration for the Planet”, attracting innovative proposals from global startups. With an eye to the green future, OPPO will continue to prioritize sustainability to achieve carbon neutrality and provide more environmentally friendly technologies through constant innovations.

