The first day of the Call of Duty League Major III hosted by OpTic Texas is now over, and despite being hosted by Texas in front of fans, the team has suffered its first defeat and is at risk of being eliminated.

Texas ended up with a rather disappointing 3-0 loss against the Boston Breach yesterday to push them into the playoffs, where they will have to beat the London Royal Ravens to keep their game hopes alive.

Otherwise, the Los Angeles Guerrillas also lost to the Seattle Surge, the Los Angeles Thieves to the Atlanta Faze, and the New York Subliners to the Toronto Ultra.

That means the weekend will start by seeing the Guerrillas face the Las Vegas Legion, all before the Thieves face the Minnesota Rokkr, then Texas face the Ravens and tonight the Subliners face the Florida Mutineers.

