Optimize costs and consumption with Cloudera Observability

Cloudera Observability adds new capabilities and actionable insights into data, applications, and infrastructure components to optimize costs and consumption, and improve performance. Available to all Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) customers in public or private cloud environments, this solution adds new capabilities to the open data lakehouse implemented with CDP. Financial governance and FinOps allow you to manage your budget on the CDP platform for avoid overruns and allow capacity projections for planning purposes.

Improve performance

Fabio Pascali, Regional Vice President Italy of Cloudera

When it comes to managing workloads that operate in the cloud, one of the biggest challenges for businesses is gaining a global view of infrastructure and service spending. With Cloudera Observability, our customers gain unprecedented visibility into workloads and resource usage to automatically control and manage budget overruns and improve performance.

How to manage cloud consumption

Hybrid and multi-cloud environments are the new standard. With business data stored both on-premise and potentially across multiple public clouds, it becomes difficile track and manage cloud consumption across departments and cost centers. As well as keeping the platform stable and controlled and troubleshooting between these different infrastructures.

Optimize costs and consumption

Cloudera Observability addresses these challenges. The new solution allows customers to monitor, understand and optimize their CDP implementations, thanks to the company’s decades of experience in hybrid data solutions. In addition, users benefit from customizable and pre-built automatic actions to generate alerts, proactively avoid problems and optimize workloads. Cloudera Observability is available at no additional cost for CDP subscriptions and helps optimize the most used data engines, including Hive, Impala and Spark. Premium version adds valuable features. Like custom automated actions, insights, and automated troubleshooting. Support for new data engines and other platform components will be added over time.

More reliability to big data

Cloudera Observability is interoperable with Apache Iceberg, a key element of Cloudera’s open data lakehouse delivered through CDP. It is an open, high-performance table format for large analytical tables that brings reliability to big data, making it possible for multiple calculation engines to work simultaneously. Cloudera’s open data lakehouse helps organizations perform rapid analytics on all structured and unstructured data at scale. Eliminate silos and enable data teams to collaborate with the tools of their choice across any public and private cloud.

Optimize costs and consumption with Cloudera Observability

Cloudera Observability enables you to achieve a more cost-effective outcome across the full range of CDP platform functions, resulting in an improved experience for business users. This aspect becomes more and more important as enterprises scale management to support critical data for large language models and other AI initiatives across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

