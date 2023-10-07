Optoma Introduces ML1080 and ML1080ST: Cinema-Level Color in a Compact and Lightweight Portable Projector

Optoma Unveils New Portable Projectors with Enhanced Image Quality

In an era where technology is constantly evolving, portable projectors have become increasingly popular due to their convenience and versatility. Over the years, we have seen many brands release compact projectors that offer portability but compromise on image quality. However, the market has undergone significant changes in recent times, with brands putting more emphasis on improving the visual experience. Optoma, a renowned name in the projector industry, has recently unveiled two new portable projectors that prioritize image quality without sacrificing portability.

The two models introduced by Optoma, namely the ML1080 and ML1080ST, boast “cinema-level color” performance, all while weighing a mere 1kg. Both models feature a native resolution of 1080p and utilize RGB laser technology as the light source, allowing for remarkable brightness up to 1200 lumens. These projectors also incorporate HDMI 2.1 input and support the BT.2020 color gamut. Furthermore, Optoma’s latest offerings excel in the HDR department, with support for both HDR10 and HLG formats.

When it comes to projection range, both the ML1080 and ML1080ST are designed as short-throw projectors. From a distance of just 1.5 meters, users can project a 100-inch screen, providing a captivating viewing experience. However, to achieve a compact and lightweight design, Optoma made the decision to exclude a built-in battery. Instead, these projectors require a PD 3.0 level power supply connected via USB-C for powering.

Optoma’s new portable projectors have already hit the European and American markets, offering consumers a chance to elevate their home theater experiences. The ML1080 comes with a price tag of $999, while the ML1080ST is priced slightly higher at $1,149. Based on current exchange rates, these prices are approximately equivalent to HKD 7,790 and HKD 8,960 respectively.

With Optoma’s commitment to enhancing image quality while maintaining portability, consumers can expect a remarkable visual experience without compromising on convenience. Whether it’s enjoying a movie night with family or conducting a professional presentation, the ML1080 and ML1080ST are poised to revolutionize the portable projector industry.

