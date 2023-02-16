According to the current multiple reports, Mi 13 Ultra will be released in April-May, and it is not ruled out that it will appear around the Rice Noodle Festival on April 6.

According to the news, the appearance of the new phone still continues the overall style of the previous generation, with a huge circular rear camera module on the back, but there will be some adjustments in the details.

In terms of color matching, the white version will finally be realized this time, making up for the regret that the previous generation only had black and green, and even a glass body version will be launched.

But it should be noted that since the top flagship body itself is very heavy, the ceramic version that everyone is looking forward to will still be absent.

Based on the previous news, Mi 13 Ultra will continue to be equipped with the second-generation Snapdragon 8. There is no doubt about the top performance specifications. The fast charge is expected to be upgraded to 90W, saying goodbye to the standard version of 67W.

As for the image, it is the top priority. The new machine continues to be equipped with the IM989 one-inch main camera, and it is also equipped with three IMX858 lenses, covering ultra-wide-angle, 3x portrait telephoto and 5x telephoto respectively.

And it is reported that Xiaomi will equip the main camera of the IMX989 with a variable aperture. Due to the support of the one-inch super outsole, the effect of this aperture is much better than that of the Mate50’s small bottom, which is a physical suppression.

