Home Technology Or release in April! Mi 13 Ultra will have a white back shell and ceramics will continue to be absent | XFastest News
Technology

Or release in April! Mi 13 Ultra will have a white back shell and ceramics will continue to be absent | XFastest News

by admin
Or release in April! Mi 13 Ultra will have a white back shell and ceramics will continue to be absent | XFastest News

According to the current multiple reports, Mi 13 Ultra will be released in April-May, and it is not ruled out that it will appear around the Rice Noodle Festival on April 6.

According to the news, the appearance of the new phone still continues the overall style of the previous generation, with a huge circular rear camera module on the back, but there will be some adjustments in the details.

In terms of color matching, the white version will finally be realized this time, making up for the regret that the previous generation only had black and green, and even a glass body version will be launched.

But it should be noted that since the top flagship body itself is very heavy, the ceramic version that everyone is looking forward to will still be absent.

Based on the previous news, Mi 13 Ultra will continue to be equipped with the second-generation Snapdragon 8. There is no doubt about the top performance specifications. The fast charge is expected to be upgraded to 90W, saying goodbye to the standard version of 67W.

As for the image, it is the top priority. The new machine continues to be equipped with the IM989 one-inch main camera, and it is also equipped with three IMX858 lenses, covering ultra-wide-angle, 3x portrait telephoto and 5x telephoto respectively.

And it is reported that Xiaomi will equip the main camera of the IMX989 with a variable aperture. Due to the support of the one-inch super outsole, the effect of this aperture is much better than that of the Mate50’s small bottom, which is a physical suppression.

See also  Microsoft appears to be planning an Xbox mobile game store - Engadget

source

Further reading:

You may also like

Microsoft forcefully closes IE on Windows 10 PCs...

What is DarkFi, the new crypto-threat that already...

It’s time to change~ The PC parts are...

Now save 750 yuan “Alien Breed Trilogy” free...

In order to buy Activision Blizzard, Microsoft suddenly...

Feiyao Singularity!MSI’s new series of notebooks brings high-performance...

2023 MSIology – “Leaping over the Singularity” Press...

“THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE” development team interview: making...

“PS5 Live Headlines” is just a new beginning,...

“Super durable and easy to repair!” Sony announced...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy