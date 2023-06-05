Or upgrade to support 45W charging! Galaxy Tab S9+/Tab S9 Ultra models revealed

【MOBILE】There are more recent rumors about Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked conference held earlier than late July. The latest statement is generally biased towards the release of the new generation Galaxy Z Fold5/Z Flip5 folding screen mobile phone and the Galaxy Watch6 smart watch. It also has a good opportunity to showcase the new generation flagship tablet Galaxy Tab S9 series.

The latest news about the Galaxy Tab S9 device, according to foreign media reports, has been exposed by TUV certification information. It seems that the high-end models Galaxy Tab S9+ and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra will each have three models available. Among them, the top model Tab S9 Ultra will have models including SM-X916B, SM-X910 and SM-X916N, while the Tah S9+ will have SM-X816B, SM-X810 and SM-X816N.

Judging from Samsung’s product naming habits, models with a suffix of B will support 5G networks, and numbers with a pure number are Wi-Fi versions; as for models with a suffix of N, foreign media speculate that it is an exclusive product for the South Korean market. There are models. In addition, the TUV certification also revealed that the Galaxy Tab S9+ and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra will be upgraded to 45W fast charging in terms of charging technology. However, judging from the “clean” packaging content of the Tab S8 series, users seem to need to pay extra to buy them separately. Exclusive 45W charger.

