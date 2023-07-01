Oracle, a native generative AI service offering

Oracle will develop powerful and secure native generative AI services in collaboration with startup Cohere with the aim of automating end-to-end business processes and improving decision-making and customer experience. Oracle’s Generative AI Services, built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and Supercluster capabilities, will include applications and infrastructure for guarantee the highest levels of safety, performance and added value.

The benefits for customers

Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Only Oracle can offer a complete end-to-end platform for generative AI, all with very advanced levels of security, state-of-the-art data management and a complete range of cloud applications capable of meeting any need of business. Partnering with Cohere will allow our customers to to integrate easily bring generative AI into their businesses. Using Cohere’s foundational models, companies can securely integrate their data to train specific models, deploy them into the best AI infrastructure through OCI, and immediately reap the benefits of applications.

From Oracle native generative AI services

Partnering with Oracle will enable Cohere to train, build and develop its generative AI models on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. With OCI, you can run AI workloads with Oracle GPU clusters that deliver the highest performance and lowest cost. They also boast scalability to over 16K H100 GPUs per cluster, ultra-low latency and RDMA networking, and the highest bandwidth in the cloud. This will foster the development of large language models (LLMs) while reducing costs.

Generate more value

Martin Kon, president and COO of Cohere

Oracle and Cohere focus on data security, model customization, and enabling companies to create business value. Oracle and Cohere will help companies around the world grow their AI initiatives, drive greater value, and deliver new levels of automation that maximize business success. While guaranteeing data security and confidentiality.

The business challenges

Additionally, Cohere models will be integrated directly into the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of cloud applications. By integrating Cohere’s language models into its business applications, including Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, Oracle NetSuite, and industry-specific applications, Oracle will enable customers to quickly and confidently implement Generative AI. And thanks to this manage the most important business challenges.

Powerful and secure, a native generative AI service offering

Leveraging Oracle’s cloud application offering, data management capabilities and AI infrastructure with Cohere’s cutting-edge large language models, the two companies will be able to deliver:

Unmatched security, privacy and data governance. OCI’s generative AI service will allow you to have complete control and ownership of your data. Unlike other offerings, Oracle’s generative AI services do not they will mix customer data and, as a result, companies will maintain their competitive edge. There will also be tools to access the provenance and origin of data.

More customization

Powerful and high-performance models. Oracle’s Generative AI services leverage Cohere’s state-of-the-art Foundation LLMs. Then they can be customized and enhanced based on Oracle’s industry-specific knowledge and data insights. Additionally, customers can further refine these models using their own data to increase accuracy for specific business use cases.

Supporting ‘knowledge workers’

Services with integrated generative artificial intelligence. By integrating generative AI across its cloud application offerings, including ERP, HCM, SCM, and CX, Oracle will enable customers to leverage the latest innovations within existing business processes. Oracle will implement new models for healthcare and public safety and will incorporate generative AI into all industry-specific applications. These AI services will increase the productivity and efficiency of so-called ‘knowledge workers’, freeing up time for ideation, creativity and value-added activities. At the same time, improving the overall work experience of employees. Additionally, Oracle will integrate generative AI capabilities into its database offerings in the same way it has introduced machine learning capabilities into Oracle Database and MySQL HeatWave. Native Generative AI Services Generative AI available wherever customers need it. Customers can use the Generative AI service in OCI and take full advantage of the public cloud. For example, to scale on-demand solutions, customize templates, and create private template endpoints for your business. Additionally, Oracle will deliver generative AI services to enterprise data centers, enabling them to add functionality generative to their data and their on-premise applications.