Oracle Cloud Infrastructure release new instances

Oracle will soon release new Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Compute E5 instances built on 4th Generation AMD EPYC processors to improve performance and cost. Other cloud providers have rigid compute instance offerings, forcing organizations to pay more for unused compute resources. In contrast, OCI Flexible Instances allow customers to to allocate cores and memory as needed. OCI Compute E5 instances support a variety of operating systems, including Oracle Linux, Windows, and Red Hat, as well as hundreds of installable images from the Oracle Marketplace. Oracle plans to make them generally available this second half year.

Flexible and simple options

Oracle offers Standard and High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Dense-IO instances with the ability to choose the number of cores, amount of memory, local and remote storage, networking, and other resources. Flexible and simple options allow you to manage and run faster and more efficiently a wide range of workloads in the cloud. Such as applications from Oracle, Microsoft, SAP and other ISVs as well as VMware and Kubernetes environments.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

OCI Compute E5 instances will offer more CPU cores, better per-core performance, better memory bandwidth, more storage capacity than previous iterations, with plenty of room for customization. Here are some examples:

OCI Compute E5 Standard instances are the ideal platform for web and application servers, enterprise application backend servers, application development environments, and more. Compared to previous generation E4 instances, they guarantee excellent efficiency. In fact, according to internal tests, they offer +33% better performance per core and +50% higher memory bandwidth. Plus +50% core count on bare metal instances.

Best price/performance ratio

OCI Compute E5 HPC instances offer powerful computing capabilities at an affordable price, ideal for processing complex math and science problems in any industry. Thanks to cluster networking to combine the processing power of multiple HPC instances, it will be possible to manage tasks in the cloud that usually require a supercomputer. For example, train AI models, make weather forecasts, analyze genetic sequences. According to internal testing, the new instances offer a +40% higher price/performance ratio than previous generation HPC instances.

Better manage workloads

OCI Compute E5 Dense-IO instances are designed for large databases. Or big data-driven workloads and applications that require high-performance local storage. New instances help organizations better handle database and file system workloads, with +50% more storage capacity and +63% better storage performance than previous E4 Dense-IO instances, according to internal testing . New Oracle Cloud Infrastructure instances

OCI also allows customers to tailor their deployment to their needs with specific features such as burstable and preemptible instances. In this way they can keep compute resources and costs under control, quickly scaling up or reclaiming resources to be used elsewhere in case of fluctuating demands. For organizations running workloads of content confidential or sensitive, shielded instances offer increased firmware security on both bare metal and virtual machines. This is to ensure boot-level protection from malicious software. Finally, instances of confidential computing also help prevent unauthorized access, while still guaranteeing high performance, by encrypting and isolating the data in use.

Different uses

In addition to typical uses for cloud-based computing services, OCI Compute E5 instances can be configured with clustered file systems to address complex situations. Think, for example, of scenarios involving the use of large databases or special requirements to access data and change it quickly. As in the case of training AI models, performing financial analysis, rendering video or simulating car accidents.

How customers benefit with new Oracle Cloud Infrastructure instances

Donald Lu, Senior Vice President, Software Development, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Every organization uses its computing resources differently. Some just need fast and reliable bare metal instances to ensure optimal performance for end users. While others require more, with complicated simulations requiring great skill. OCI compute instances, flexible and scalable and powered by AMD processors, are already collectively saving our customers $40 million annually. In fact they allow you to configure granularize instances to meet the needs of various workloads, rather than having to adjust to rigid, pre-set options. With the new generation of AMD processors powering OCI Compute E5 instances, we offer our customers the ability to run any workload faster and more efficiently while maintaining the best price/performance ratio you expect from Oracle.

More performance

Ram Peddibhotla, Corporate Vice President, Cloud Business, AMD

AMD EPYC processors are a new leap in performance, scalability, and energy efficiency for running the most demanding and mission-critical cloud workloads that matter to our customers. With our 4th Generation AMD EPYC processors, we help cloud providers like Oracle Cloud Infrastructure deliver high-performance computing that gets you to business faster and delivers the security and flexibility you expect from EPYC processors.