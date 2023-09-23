Oracle integrates AI into its software. Ellison: “It’s the era of generative AI, it will make the world better”

LAS VEGAS – “Oracle has been using Artificial Intelligence for many years. About a year ago, however, generative AI arrived. And it changed everything. It certainly changed Oracle.” Larry Ellison’s speech is the most anticipated at CloudWorld in Las Vegas. And the Oracle co-founder begins by drawing the line. There is a before and after ChatGpt. And the next, for many years, it will move in the wake of software capable of generating content.

Ellison, 79, speaks for 70 minutes straight. For a good half he speaks standing, no interruptions, except when he reaches out to bring a chair closer and complete the points of his speech. “OpenAI was founded 10 years ago by Elon Musk (Ellison in his speech will address words of esteem more than once towards the owner of Tesla). It uses an architecture already used by many, but they have done something more. They trained it with billions of data points taken from the internet and Wikipedia. And what did they get? Who knew how to answer questions, write letters, texts, to the great surprise of those who created her in the first place. It has generated concerns in governments and various professions. What’s important now – and Oracle is committed to this – is to try to build AI models that are better and better. May they be capable of guaranteeing a better future for everyone.”

Integrating AI into Oracle’s products: “It will make the world better”

Oracle – which started in 1977 with database technologies and is now one of the leading software companies in the world specializing in the production of information management software – has integrated new artificial intelligence features into the management software for its customers. The goal is to free those who work in marketing and sales from manual activities that require a lot of time. As? Enabling access to real-time content, recommendations and analytics with conversational interfaces. Part of the “better future” that Ellison talked about at length in his speech.

“Today, generative AI is the most important computer technology of all. Billions have been invested and today it is able to generate texts, music and images. But soon he will do much more. It will allow the creation of software for autonomous driving of cars which will make them safer, it will allow the creation of drugs that are unthinkable today. I’m sure it will make everyone’s lives better,” Ellison emphasized. Something has already changed at Oracle.

“Generative AI has and will continue to change the way we create our applications and how we make them work. Oracle has the best cloud for training AI. We will continue to use Java, but a lot of code work will increasingly be done by machines. Today, application development projects are much faster here. And in teams where there were 50 people, now 10 are enough,” reasons the manager, the fourth richest man in the world according to Forbes with a personal wealth of 147.6 billion dollars.

Images of the Tesla Cybertruck designed for the police force

A combination of traditional and generative AI

Oracle’s goal is to offer its customers a unique combination of traditional AI and generative AI. Run on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and integrated into business application flows – e.g. Administration, Finance and Control (ERP applications), Human Resources (HCM – Human Capital Management applications), Supply Chain (SCM); Customer Experience and Marketing (CX) – the embedded AI applications (“embedded” – for example through Oracle digital assistant) in Oracle Cloud solutions want to allow professionals to carry out their work with greater precision and efficiency and increase revenues thanks to these new technologies. Suggest strategies suitable for various businesses in an intuitive way. With AI, Oracle wants to become a little more than what it says in its name. An oracle.

But an oracle promises to become Ai itself. At least in Ellison’s reasoning. Which ranges from the potential of these technologies for medical diagnosis, to the discovery of new medicines, up to the advantages for the environment by making plant cultivation projects in ‘indoor’ greenhouses efficient. The almost eighty-year-old founder of the company looks to the future.

He talks about ongoing projects, such as a car for police officers capable of having a precise map of what is happening (the prototype presented is on a Ford, but Ellison says he hopes that in the future the same technologies can be made on a Cybertruck from Tesla). And those just brought home. Like the agreement with Microsoft (historic in its own way, arriving after thirty years of heated competition bordering on enmity): “I had a wonderful chat with Satya Nadella (CEO of Microsoft) a few days ago in Redmond. I believe that there should be no gardens and walls, the cloud must be open. Today users use different clouds: AWS, Azure, Google, Oracle. And they use applications from Oracle, Salesforce, Workday. I believe that the various clouds must begin to be interconnected and meet customer needs.”

Oracle CEO Safra Catz with Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi

An important factor. The CEO of Oracle, Safra Catz, often underlined this during the panels that she moderated in the morning session, focused above all on letting customers speak, the main ones such as Tim Brasil or Uber. Colossi. “Together we can do almost anything,” Catz began.

“What we want to show today is what is possible if you have the right technology and the right mindset.” The recipients of the message are the thousands of companies present in the conference room of The Venetian. Not just giants. Oracle managers also often turn to startups who “thousands choose Oracle” attracted “by the efficiency of cloud technologies and the low costs compared to competitors”. A way for the company to gain a slice of the future, focusing on who will build the future of technologies.