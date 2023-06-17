Oracle MySQL: IT vulnerability with high risk! Multiple vulnerabilities reported

As the BSI reports, vulnerabilities have been identified for Oracle MySQL. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the security gaps.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on June 16, 2023 to a security gap with several vulnerabilities for Oracle MySQL that became known on April 19, 2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the products Amazon Linux 2, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Ubuntu Linux, F5 BIG-IP, SUSE Linux, Oracle Linux, Oracle MySQL and Tenable Security Nessus Network Monitor are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2023-1768 (Status: 06/16/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Multiple vulnerabilities for Oracle MySQL – risk: high

Risk level: 5 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 9,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 8,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 9.8.

Oracle MySQL Bug: description of the attack

MySQL is an open source database server from Oracle.

A remote, anonymous, or authenticated attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Oracle MySQL to compromise confidentiality, integrity, and availability.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by individual serial numbers CVE-2023-21982, CVE-2023-21980, CVE-2023-21977, CVE-2023-21976, CVE-2023-21972, CVE-2023-21971, CVE-2023-21966, CVE-2023-21963, CVE-2023-21962, CVE-2023-21955, CVE-2023-21953, CVE-2023-21947, CVE-2023-21946, CVE-2023-21945, CVE-2023-21940, CVE-2023-21935, CVE-2023-21933, CVE-2023-21929, CVE-2023-21920, CVE-2023-21919, CVE-2023-21917, CVE-2023-21913, CVE-2023-21912, CVE-2023-21911, CVE-2023-0215, CVE-2022-45143, CVE-2022-43551, CVE-2022-43548, CVE-2022-37434 und CVE-2022-31160.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Amazon Linux 2 (cpe:/o:amazon:linux_2)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

F5 BIG-IP (cpe:/a:f5:big-ip)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Oracle Linux (cpe:/o:oracle:linux)

Oracle MySQL <= 5.7.41 (cpe:/a:oracle:mysql)

Oracle MySQL <= 8.0.33 (cpe:/a:oracle:mysql)

Tenable Security Nessus Network Monitor < 6.2.1 (cpe:/a:tenable:nessus_network_monitor)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2023-1768 vom 2023-06-16 (16.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://alas.aws.amazon.com/ALAS-2023-1768.html

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-3087 vom 2023-05-25 (26.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2023-3087.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2241-1 vom 2023-05-18 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-May/014924.html

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-2621 vom 2023-05-18 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://oss.oracle.com/pipermail/el-errata/2023-May/013976.html

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:3087 vom 2023-05-16 (17.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:3087

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6060-3 vom 2023-05-15 (16.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6060-3

Tenable Security Advisory TNS-2023-19 vom 2023-05-10 (10.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.tenable.com/security/tns-2023-19

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:2621 vom 2023-05-09 (10.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:2621

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6060-2 vom 2023-05-08 (09.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6060-2

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6060-1 vom 2023-05-08 (09.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6060-1

F5 Security Advisory K000134469 vom 2023-05-04 (05.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://my.f5.com/manage/s/article/K000134469

Oracle Critical Patch Update Advisory – April 2023 – Appendix Oracle MySQL vom 2023-04-18 (19.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.oracle.com/security-alerts/cpuapr2023.html#AppendixMSQL

Version history of this security alert

This is the 9th version of this IT security notice for Oracle MySQL. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

04/19/2023 – Initial version

05/05/2023 – Added new updates of F5

05/09/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

05/10/2023 – Added new updates from Tenable and Red Hat

05/16/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

05/17/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

05/19/2023 – Added new updates of SUSE and Oracle Linux

05/26/2023 – Added new updates of Oracle Linux

06/16/2023 – Added new updates from Amazon

