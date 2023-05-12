Oracle, the Italian cloud region drives growth

The Cloud strategy is paying off in terms of results and objectives achieved, even at a national level. These are the main indications that come fromOracle Technology Summit” of Milan, an event aimed at the IT decision-makers of the most important Italian organizations. Alessandro Ippolito,VP South-EMEA Technology and Country Leader of Oracle Italy, highlighted the evolution of the IT multinational in recent years: “Oracle is a company that has been able to embrace innovation and open itself up, not only technologically, but also in cultural terms. The intention is to continue to be able to attract young talents and transmit our DNA to the market. In recent years we have been very active in universities and in social issues, trying to increasingly build an Innovation first way of operating. An attention also demonstrated by recent awards, such as inclusion in the list of the best Italian companies to work for, drawn up by LinkedIn. As a corollary of all this there is the strength of our cloud proposition, we have the great responsibility and honor of being able to accompany customers in this transformation”.

Just the cloud, after the inauguration of the Milan Cloud Region in December 2021, was inevitably the topic of major discussion at the Technology Summit. Andrea Sinopoli, Oracle’s VP and Cloud Tech Country Leader, highlighted how over the past year the consumption of the cloud by customers has increased by about +50%. As many as 14,000 Italian companies and public organizations are Oracle customers and about 200 enterprise-level ones. In particular, in this phase there are two sectors that are focusing more on the Oracle cloud: that of financial services and that of the Public Administration. Another important step is that the Italian Cloud Region of Milan – which is part of a global network that currently has 41 facilities worldwide, plus another 9 already planned – is among the first in Europe to provide services, as well as IaaS and PaaSanche SaaS (ERP/EPM/SCM, HCM, CX).

According to Sinopoli there are a whole series of factors that are pushing the cloud in our country: “The high energy costs, have now become a model of reflection for companies, they certainly constitute an acceleration factor. The obsolescence of the installed base which today, according to our analyses, has associated costs that can reach 30-40% of the IT budget; and lastly the thrust of the PNRR (especially in the public sphere), with substantial funds that accelerate digitization, also as a result of the initiative of the PSN (National Strategic Pole, on which Oracle has been actively working for a year and a half)”.

As far as the more purely technological aspect is concerned, Oracle continues to focus on the multicloud: “It is a model on which we immediately focused, we built it thanks above all to the partnership with Azure, which provides 12 regions interconnected with each other, guaranteeing very low latencies, with fluidity. But we have implemented the multicloud approach with other providers as well. It is an approach that allows customers to choose better technologies, lowering the risk and allowing to create an alternative. Another strong point of ours is the distributed cloud: we are able to bring the cloud where the customer needs it, without changing the technological content. Responding to the concept of the internet of cloud”.

The role of AI

Oracle then highlighted how its Cloud is decidedly more open than one might think, thanks to the contribution offered to the open source community. Without forgetting artificial intelligence: “Oracle does not deal with exotic solutions to the GPT Chat, but we have been working for years on AI with an enterprise cut, introducing technologies and inserting more and more embedded algorithms within our application solutions”, Hippolytus pointed out.

Artificial intelligence is also the key to getting out of the Decision Dilemma, i.e. the difficulty of making decisions deriving from the overabundance of available data. Michele Porcu, EMEA VP for Business Value, Service & Strategy, underlinedunderstood how to ensure that data continues to be truly an added value for companies, it is necessary to change the approach to decision intelligence. For Oracle, the way is to focus on tools capable of supporting the process of evaluating, understanding, following up, refining data and information, aligning it with the decision-making processes of each company and the most relevant KPIs.

Attention to data sovereignty

As for the future, a theme that Oracle intends to ride particularly is that of Data Sovereignty. In particular the new “sovereign cloud regions” of Madrid and Frankfurt which – through a so-called Sovereign “realm” dedicated to the EU and completely isolated from other commercial public cloud realms – will be reserved for the needs of public and private entities that have the most stringent requirements in terms of sovereignty, management and residence of data within the European Union .