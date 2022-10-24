Listen to the audio version of the article

Companies all over the world are looking with great attention to the digital transformation process that is becoming essential to maintain a good level of competitiveness on the market and this is objectively confirmed by the strong growth that all the major Cloud service providers are having in recent months. . The Texan company has achieved a remarkable + 45%, confirming that the complete restructuring of its cloud infrastructure, completed last year with the arrival of the Gen2, has convinced many customers of the goodness of its offer. And on the wings of the enthusiasm of these results, Oracle is back to hold its CloudWord event live, dedicated to the world of the cloud and the digital transformation it enables. A charismatic founder, always careful to tease his opponents.

Ellison’s challenge: we need an internet of clouds



Larry Ellison, the company’s historic founder and character with undisputed charisma, has announced that in the coming months Oracle will be able to announce big names among its customers, pointing out that they will be fleeing Amazon due to too high costs. But apart from the jabs to competitors, Ellison also highlighted a trend of absolute relevance: we need an “Internet of Clouds”, or a cloud world where interoperability is at the center of technical choices. In fact, more and more companies are using the multi Cloud, or services that are managed by multiple suppliers. Ellison claims that the winning choice is to provide services that work regardless of the provider and for this reason when they launched MySQL HeatWave, a super fast version of MySQL, it was released not only for Oracle Cloud but also for AWS and Azure. And in this regard, another key point is that of interconnection: Ellison believes that it is imperative that all clouds are interconnected with minimum speed and latency, citing as an example some experiments done on their apps that work up to a hundred times faster if they are located on Oracle and Azure infrastructure (Oracle has connected its cloud with that of Azure in an ultra-fast way for some time already) compared to mixed Oracle / AWS architectures. After these flashes of future vision, Ellison moved on to a more practical talk, which took up all the remaining time, talking about how his company is preparing a solution for global healthcare management. An interesting vision, made up of centralized databases that can be consulted regardless of geographical boundaries, but difficult to implement.

The most important announcements of CloudWorld 2022

There are too many tech ads to list. From a technological point of view, there were a lot of announcements. The main one for Oracle’s partners is perhaps Oracle Alloy, a platform dedicated to service providers that allows Internet providers and system integrators to offer Cloud services with minimal effort and completely customized with their own branding and tweaks in the user interface. Looking at the other market, the historical one, of Oracle we cannot fail to mention the release of the beta version of the converged database Oracle Database 23c. It was from 2019 that there was no major release and obviously the news are many. In the first places we can mention the tools for managing applications written with JSON and Graph, with an eye to microservices. A passage on security could not be missing, which remained rather generic in reality, in which Oracle announced that the Oracle Database Zero Data Loss Autonomous Recovery service is able to provide very effective tools to combat ransomware, but also to deal with human errors. and any physical failures that could compromise the functionality of the datacenter.

“In Italy, the demand for the cloud is very strong”

The issue of the Cloud, therefore, is very hot worldwide, but also in Italy it is among the most felt in the IT departments of companies of all sizes, so much so that even companies traditionally less accustomed to the decentralization of their data are now moving in this direction. . «In Italy – he tells us Andrea Sinopoli, VP & Country Leader, Cloud Tech di Oracle – there is great excitement, so much so that in the finance sector we are carrying out projects that even envisage the closure of the internal datacenter ». A profound transformation of the way of living data management that begins with the smallest realities, while the larger ones are still approaching the discourse, but with longer and more complex paths justified by their size. “Another important trend” – continues Sinopoli – “is that of the multi Cloud, which is no longer a ‘fashion’, but a consolidated method of proceeding because it guarantees customers not to be tied to a single supplier and allows them to take advantage of those technologies ‘best of breed’ that are typical of different vendors. ” A trend that we have seen as Oracle has held in high regard with the adoption of very pushed interoperability. But if customers are now making this journey to the cloud, aren’t they still behind in reaping all the benefits and implications?

“The current situation” – concludes Sinopoli – sees most of the companies we deal with at a level of progress that we could call 1.5 out of 3 “. The first level consists in adopting the cloud and starting to reap the first benefits which are, trivially, an overall reduction in IT management costs and greater infrastructure efficiency. Level two is where the cloud infrastructure is now consolidated and well-oiled and customers leverage managed services for a higher level of service and a substantial increase in security. «Most of our customers are arriving here – confirms Sinopoli -“ with the beginning of the adoption of those managed services that will allow them to take another leap forward. It is not easy to make the complete transition because it means ‘letting go’ of a part of the infrastructure management that is dear to the internal IT department, but it is necessary to reap all the benefits ». Then there is the third level, the one in which we push a lot on the automation of processes and free resources to dedicate them to the development of new services based and continuously refined on the data held by the company. In this latest evolution, technologies such as machine learning and deep learning will be indispensable, as well as having an infrastructure capable of grinding incredible amounts of data at reasonable costs. An important challenge for the providers who in the coming years will continue to battle to provide the necessary infrastructures to their customers.