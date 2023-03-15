The manufacturer Cooler Master, known for computers and gaming, has now published a waiting list for their craziest product yet. At the Orb X Depending on the use, it is an immersive one Gaming or workstationwhich looks like something out of a sci-fi movie.

Will we soon be living like the characters in the Wall-E movie? If you look at the product images of the Orb X, you could almost think so. However, it should be up to publication be a while yet as it is not known when the product will be released nor how much it will cost.

In addition, the chances are slim that it will be a average earner just be able to afford. For comparison: the similar one Predator Thrones von Acer cost at the start of sales depending on the accessories 18,000 euros upwards.

Nevertheless, one can still dream. There has even been one for a few hours now waiting list for the station. If there is a sale at some point, you can register hereto a Notification for pre-ordering to obtain.

Equipment of the gaming station

The Orb X doesn’t just see futuristic but is also equipped to match. There is already one introductory videoby showing the most important functions:

The station is semi-closed, which should ensure that you are not distracted by outside influences. The whole thing is reinforced with the Shuttle Dome Housing, which shuts down automatically at the push of a button. On the front can be up to three monitors of 27 inches to be attached. Surround sound speakers are built in for immersive sound.

The chair in the egg-shaped station is ergonomic designed: The headrest can be adjusted and also the inclination of the backrest can be varied. thanks to the Lordosenstütze in the backrest, the spine is not stressed negatively.

The whole part should measure from 1881 x 1810 x 2088 Millimeter have and 343.5 Kilograms weigh. In addition, it should then in „Arctic White“ and „Universe Black“ to be available. In addition to the shelf in front of the armchair, there should be additional storage space for PCs and consoles, for example.

In our opinion a very interesting device – we are excited to see if and when it will actually be released. Who is up to then with a conventional gaming chair satisfied, we can do that Titan Evo 2022 von Secret Lab recommend that we hier have already tested for you. More great alternatives you can find in our top 10 comparison.

Those: coolermaster.com