dBrand will definitely tell you something if you see videos from American technology YouTubers. They are very active there when it comes to sponsoring.

Granted, the products and skins look really good and interesting too. At least on the pictures that are published.

This increases the temptation to order such skins. But how does the order work?

How long is the delivery time from Canada? What about the costs? What about customs?

Let’s find out all of this in this article!

What are dBrand Skins?

dBrand sells so-called skins. These are slides that can be used on smartphones and co. be applied.

You can do this because you want to change the look and feel of your device, or simply to protect it. dBrand offers a large selection of skins for various smartphones, tablets and notebooks.

Depending on what you choose, the “foil” also has a texture. So if you choose carbon fiber, you also get a foil that really feels like carbon fiber.

Foil is also quite a derogatory description of what dBrand delivers. Under foil one usually imagines something cheaper than what dBrand really delivers here.

The order

dBrand is a Canadian company, so all products ship from Canada.

Of course, dBrand also delivers to Germany. You simply put all the desired products in the shopping cart and pay via Paypal.

dBrand calculates all prices in $. Accordingly, the exchange rate from Paypal is used, which is +- 1 to 1 at the beginning of 2023.

On the shipping side you have three options:

Standard Shipping (Free above $30) Expedited (9,95$) Premium (19,95$)

(as of March 2023)

Standard shipping is free for orders over $30, including to Germany! According to dBrand, this takes 10-20 working days.

Alternatively, you can use Expedited Shipping, which only takes 5-13 days, or Premium Shipping, which should only take 3-7 days. The latter costs an additional $19.95.

Shipping time and customs dBrand, standard shipping

I have often ordered the free standard shipping from dBrand and the process and shipping time was always +- the same. For this article I sent another order at the beginning of 2023.

February 14, 2023 – Order placed and paid via PayPal

02/17/2023 – Order shipped via USPS

02/27/2023 – Order arrived in Germany

03/08/2023 – Order delivered via DHL

In this case, standard shipping took about 3 weeks. In my experience, this varies between 2 and 3 weeks.

However, you must not forget the customs or import duties here! These amount to 19% of the declared value of the goods. These are usually collected by DHL.

In plain English, the postman collects the money when he delivers it. In addition to the customs or import duties, there are 6 € DHL fees! It could happen that you have to go to customs to collect your package, but in 99% of cases this is easily done via DHL at the front door. Especially since the dBrand packages are quite inconspicuous and therefore cause little interest at customs.

Shipping time and duty dBrand Premium Shipping

Premium shipping is $19.95 extra at dBrand! However, you do not have to pay any additional customs or import fees here!

For very large orders, premium shipping can actually be cheaper! In addition, the premium shipping is much faster. I also did a test order here.

02/08/2023 – Order placed and paid via PayPal

02/09/2023 – Order shipped

02/13/2023 – Order received (via Fedex)

Effectively has it here only 5 days It took me a while until I could hold my order duty-free in my hands.

Conclusion

First of all, I can only recommend dBrand Skins. The skins are really top quality. Don’t expect a cheap skin, depending on what texture you choose will also change the feel of the skin.

A carbon foil also feels the same, and the same applies to concrete and aluminum, which also have the texture typical of the materials. So it’s not just different pressure on the skins.

The handling itself is also easy. Do you order via the Standard Shipping, you usually pay no shipping costs and receive your skin in 2-3 weeks. However, you have to reckon with customs/additional fees on delivery (19% + €6 in the “worst” case).

Do you book it? Premiumversand, you can expect your order in +- 5 days. This costs $19.95 more, but you don’t pay any customs or other fees!

Therefore, premium shipping can and will often even pay off for medium-sized orders, which is why I would recommend it!