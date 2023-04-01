Now it’s official: after some publishers canceled their participation in E3 2023 in the past few weeks, the entire fair has now been cancelled.

Image: E3

It was already foreseeable. First the three major console manufacturers Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo said goodbye. Then, a few days ago, Ubisoft also announced that they would rather put their own event on their feet. A video game fair without the biggest gaming brands? It really couldn’t be any more.

Those responsible for the trade fair came to the same conclusion. As officially announced, E3 2023 will not take place after all. Neither in physical nor in digital form. It was originally planned for the period from June 13th to 16th.

However, the E3 should not have arrived at the end yet. For the future, those responsible hope for a comeback of the video game fair. For that to happen, however, a few things would have to change. During the corona pandemic, publishers realized that it was much more convenient and cost-effective to present their games at their own online events. As a result, the E3 has noticeably lost its relevance in the industry.

In addition, the E3 has got a direct competitor. Summer Game Fest starring Geoff Keighley has used E3’s absence to establish itself as an alternative. The event is scheduled to take place on June 8, 2023.

Source: GamesWirtschaft