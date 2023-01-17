go to path

Mengxin who wants to go at the beginning can start fromAnchor point to the northeast of Jiangzhumo MountainStart, and you can find a Zhongye Juerui next to it. Use the grass element bow and arrow character to hit it hard to produce a four-leaf seal, and then pull it to the hole where the BOSS is.

special mechanism BOSS has several special mechanisms to pay attention to. First, the BOSS will increase the corresponding elemental resistance according to the elemental damage received, unless enteringparalyzed stateor releasetorrent of energyThe resistance will be reset later.

Secondly, the BOSS also has a weakness core similar to other relic organs. There are a total of 4 weaknesses that can be attacked, and the cores are in thehead, chest,as well assides of wingsdifferent cores will be exposed when releasing different moves, so you can refer to the following part of the dismantling of moves to grasp the timing of attacking weak points. Whenever the core is broken, the BOSS will enter a paralyzed state for about 10 seconds.

Team Lineup Suggestions

Since the BOSS will float in the air during the battle, and also needs to target weak points, it is most convenient if you can use bow and arrow characters, and it is easier to get achievements. The most recommended would besweet raincan hit hard to output high damage and can aim, civilians can also choose civilians to challenge the godsstaringand the laziest would beYaegamikowith more than 2 lives, the damage range is wider, or the last grass attack is intensified, and the damage explodes when the life is full. Occasionally, Killing Sakura will be very clever and automatically hit the weak point of the boss. High-level characters can be taken away directly with a high burst to prevent the boss from entering the floating state or increasing the resistance. If the output is not enough and there is no way to break the weakness, you must be familiar with dodge skills and wait for the boss to use the burst of energy torrent. He resets his resistance, otherwise he will bring a functional bow and arrow character in the team to use it to break weak points.

Dismantling moves

Land line.boost crash Land line.When the Booster Rush is cast, the BOSS will launch a high-speed impact towards the player's position. At this time, you can use the bow and arrow character to aim at the player's position before it rushes over.head weaknessmake it paralyzed.

Land line.head hammer flick

Land line. Head hammer tail flick means that the BOSS will use the head to throw two small-scale attacks first, and then use the tail to flick the attack around itself. Sometimes there will be no head hammer to flick the tail directly. The more obvious forward shake can predict the dodge in advance.

Land line.Iron Wing Smash

Land line. When the Iron Wing Slam is cast, the BOSS will wave its wings on both sides and hit the ground once. After the BOSS smashes, it will not be able to turn the angle, so it is also a good move to predict and dodge.

Blank line.Tail wheel cultivated land

Blank line. The tail wheel cultivated land is the land line.The mid-air version of the boost collision will also hit the character with the rear wheels, and at this time it will also revealhead weaknessso it can hit its head on the way.

Blank line.machine gun fire

Blank line. Machine gun fire means that when the BOSS is in the floating state, it fires a relatively intensive machine gun attack to sweep towards the character. The skill casting speed is faster, so pay attention to the timing of dodge.

Blank line.Tianlong Sanhua

Blank line.Tianlong Sanhua means that when the BOSS is in the air, it will charge up for a while, and then track the position of the character to launch missiles. During this period, pay attention to moving and dodging, and the process of charging will revealchest weaknessbut because the charging time is not long, the error tolerance rate of attacking the weak point of the chest will be relatively low.

elemental absorption When the battle reaches a period of time, the BOSS will fly into the air to recharge its energy. After the energy is charged, it will fire many floating cannons, and absorb the elements that have just been attacked and convert them into elemental resistance. You need to wait for the next time to fly into the air and release the energy torrent. Resistances will be reset. torrent of energy When the energy torrent is cast, the BOSS will enter a state of charging for a long period of time, and fire many floating cannons again, and then reset the elemental resistance just absorbed. Combat demonstration 03:57

Next, I will bring you a demonstration of Sister Lan and Shenzi’s SOLO combat. Since the boss’s movements are obvious and the movement speed is not fast, the actual strategy is not difficult. Therefore, it is mainly due to the increase in blood volume when it appears in the deep spiral. Teams with high explosiveness can pass the level smoothly by quickly breaking down their weaknesses.

achievement acquisition Mister Relic, stop rushing

Next is the hidden achievement. There are 4 hidden achievements in Mega Zai Ruins Dragon Beast. The first one is "Mr. Ruins, Don't Charge Again".boost crashortail wheel cultivated landFor these two moves, you can shoot arrows at the core of the boss's head at the right time.

The Day the Dragon Beast Shoots Down The second “Dragon Beast Shooting Day” can shoot the core of one of the wings as soon as possible when the BOSS is flying in the air to store power. At this time, the BOSS will enter a short period of paralysis in the air, and then quickly shoot the other wing. The core can get achievements. skull game “Skull Victory” can be obtained by aiming at the core of the boss’s head to interrupt when the boss uses the energy torrent. Resistance, is it useful? “Resistance, is it useful” can be obtained by defeating the BOSS that has raised the resistance of different elements twice. The above is about the single-player uninjured crusade strategy of the BOSS Zhao Zai Yongjie Dragon Beast. Is it very simple? I hope you can also successfully complete the 4 hidden achievements.I’m virtual Youtuber Lulolo, see you next time!