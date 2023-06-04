After “Day Gone”, “Uncharted Adventure”, “The Last of Us” and other games that were originally exclusive to the PlayStation platform successively appeared on the PC platform, Sony’s Insomniac Games cooperated with Nixxes Software to release the games that were originally exclusive to the PlayStation platform. “Ragette and Clark: Rifts in Time and Space” is brought to the PC platform and is expected to be launched this summer.

Originally exclusive to PS5, “Raget and Clark: Rift in Time and Space” will be on the PC platform on 7/26

“Ragette and Clark: Rift in Time and Space” was originally exclusive to the PlayStation 5 platform. This time it was announced that it will be available on Steam and the Epic Games Store on July 26. It will be the first PC game in the “Ragette and Clark” series. platform games.

The PC version will additionally add real-time light and shadow tracing effects, and can also use external scene ray tracing shadow technology to make the shadow performance of the game scene more realistic. On the other hand, the PC version also supports 21:9

32:9 or 48:9 and other special display ratios to meet more ultra-wide screen gaming experience.

Other added technologies include NVIDIA DLSS 3, AMD FSR 2, Intel XeSS, and Insomniac Games’ Temporal Injection technology, and even support NVIDIA Reflex and DLAA technologies to improve the overall image quality.

The operation part is also optimized for keyboard and mouse control, and a custom button function option is added. In addition, the DualSense controller can be connected to the PC device for play, and it also supports tactile feedback and dynamic trigger effects.

The game can be pre-purchased through Steam and Epic Games Store from now on. If you complete the pre-purchase, you can get the retro pistol Pixelizer and the armor suit Carbonox at the beginning of the game.

