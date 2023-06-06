Home » Orwell’s 1984 is similar to Xi Jinping’s China and is a classic there
Technology

Orwell’s 1984 is similar to Xi Jinping’s China and is a classic there

by admin
Orwell’s 1984 is similar to Xi Jinping’s China and is a classic there

A search for clues leads to a Shanghai café named after the anti-totalitarian novel. There, fiction and reality intersect in a spooky way.

The Great Chairman is watching you: the Mao poster on the Great Hall of the People in Tiananmen Square in Beijing in 2012.

David Gray / Reuters

Quite the last book I was expecting in a Chinese authority when I moved to Shenzhen in 2021 was George Orwell’s “1984”. But there it was on the bookshelf, next to two large Chinese flags, in the waiting area of ​​the Service Center for Expats in my new quarters. A Chinese edition, raven black cover. A dystopian novel about a totalitarian dictatorship, in the authority of an increasingly totalitarian dictatorship.

See also  Precise to the second: delivery drones are part of everyday life in Shenzhen

You may also like

Safari gets major privacy improvements and supports adding...

Vision Pro: Apple introduces new headset glasses

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth features “a multifaceted world...

WWDC 2023: Apple shows new MacBook Air

AirPods Pro Fall Update Brings Dynamic Adaptive Active...

From now on, users will get nothing

【WWDC2023】Apple’s new Mac Pro will use a new...

Motorola launches the new Razr 40 and 40...

Diablo IV old card is enough to play...

macOS Sonoma, Apple brings iPhone widgets to Mac…

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy