Orwell’s 1984 is similar to Xi Jinping’s China and is a classic there

A search for clues leads to a Shanghai café named after the anti-totalitarian novel. There, fiction and reality intersect in a spooky way.
Quite the last book I was expecting in a Chinese authority when I moved to Shenzhen in 2021 was George Orwell’s “1984”. But there it was on the bookshelf, next to two large Chinese flags, in the waiting area of the Service Center for Expats in my new quarters. A Chinese edition, raven black cover. A dystopian novel about a totalitarian dictatorship, in the authority of an increasingly totalitarian dictatorship.