Orwell’s 1984 is similar to Xi Jinping’s China and is a classic there

A search for clues leads to a Shanghai café named after the anti-totalitarian novel. There, fiction and reality intersect in a spooky way.

The Great Chairman is watching you: the Mao poster on the Great Hall of the People in Tiananmen Square in Beijing in 2012. David Gray / Reuters

Quite the last book I was expecting in a Chinese authority when I moved to Shenzhen in 2021 was George Orwell’s “1984”. But there it was on the bookshelf, next to two large Chinese flags, in the waiting area of ​​the Service Center for Expats in my new quarters. A Chinese edition, raven black cover. A dystopian novel about a totalitarian dictatorship, in the authority of an increasingly totalitarian dictatorship.