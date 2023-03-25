Declaring war on dirt, that’s what we usually do very often. That’s what devices like that are for OSOTEK H200 mop battery vacuum cleaner a nice invention that makes life easier for us and helps in the fight against dust and dirt.

you can get the mop battery vacuum cleaner on Geekbuying.com with delivery from a eu-lager for 374,43 €

OSOTEK was founded in 2019 in cooperation with Xiaomi. You can get hold of the mop battery vacuum cleaner at a price 374,43€ on Geekbuying.com on offer.

Specifications OSOTEK H200

OSOTEK H200 suction power 8.000 pa / 160 AirWatt battery pack 4.000 mAh working hours 35 min. water tank/waste water tank 750 / 640 ml Dimensions 25 x 25 x 110 cm / 5,3 kg volume 80 dB Features Raupenbodenrolle

self-cleaning

only sucking possible

180° tilt

voice prompt

dirt sensor

Design & Display

Visually, it reminds me a little of the Xiaomi Truclean W10 Pro, only that the housing is not round but a little flatter and of course the silver-grey color is different. There is one here too voice promptwhich reminds you when, for example, the water in the tank is empty.

For all other information there is that LED-Displaywhere you can see the battery level, mode, etc.

Suction power/mopping/vacuuming

With 8.000 pa it has significantly less suction power than other devices on the market. However, we have also tested wet mop vacuum cleaners with less power, such as the Atvel F16 Pro, which did well.

When it comes to the suction power, however, you have to say clearly that just vacuuming a carpet would not do much, or that it is not designed for it, if only because of its role. The performance on hard floors is sufficient for wiping and sucking up the dirty water. When it comes to wiping, the role is more important anyway.

The OSOTEK offers 3 cleaning modesincluding the most well-known, the Auto Modeso it adapts to the degree of pollution caused by its sensors automatically and increases the power and accordingly the water supply.

The suction mode is very practical in this respect, if you tip your coffee or muesli, for example, you can vacuum everything up properly and then wipe it off immediately. It is therefore less suitable for carpets.

Crawler bottom roller and 180° angle

One roll, three rolls? No, this cordless wet floor vacuum cleaner has one, for that but a wide and large floor roll. This also removes stubborn stains more quickly, since it cleans more surface than the usual standard rollers.

In addition, there is only a minimal distance to the edges on one side and thus a almost complete edge cleaning can guarantee. Unfortunately not quite complete, a very narrow strip remains.

Most battery-powered vacuum cleaners don’t really make it under the furniture. The OSOTEK, on ​​the other hand, can be used thanks to its small roll on the back lay completely flat on the floor and so it goes everywhere. Of course only if the height is right and you probably have to kneel down for it.

There is one on the front to make it easier to see the dirt on the floor when cleaning LED light, which provides the required brightness. If the doorbell rings, the vacuum cleaner can do it by itself stand free. You don’t have to take it off or put it back in the station.

Self-cleaning at the push of a button

Self-cleaning is now a common feature that is simply part of it. Accordingly, you can also here start self-cleaning at the push of a button. In this way, the bottom roller in the station is thoroughly flushed. Since there is no drying function here, you should remove the roller after cleaning and let it air dry to avoid unpleasant odors.

battery life

According to the manufacturer, he should with his 4.000 mAh Battery, on a runtime of up to 35 min come. Again, it can be assumed that this is only possible at the lowest level. The higher the suction power, the more battery it eats, of course. But it is a good average time for the current market.

Assessment: Buy OSOTEK H200?

From a technical point of view, nothing speaks against the combination device. Vacuuming and mopping in one is the best way to effectively clean at home anyway. From Xiaomi there is only the Osotek, which can be used flat for cleaning. An Aqua Trio from Philips too, but it easily costs twice as much.

The wide bottom roller, with a very small distance to the edge, also scores plus points here. It simply offers more surface area when cleaning, which should allow stains to be removed more quickly.

