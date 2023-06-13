OTCB Smart LiFePO4 battery? What is that? Power Queen 12.8V 100Ah OTCB Smart under test

Most LiFePO4 batteries rely on a very simple BMS module. This can do all the basic features, but not much beyond that.

With these, there is usually no possibility of “communicating” with the BMS module. This simply does its job passively in the background.

If you want more, then you have to choose a battery with Bluetooth BMS. Although this is not entirely true, there is also a “middle thing”. This is called “OTCB Smart LiFePO4 Battery”.

The Power Queen battery with the OTCB Smart BMS does not offer Bluetooth, but a status display and generally a higher-quality BMS, which also comes with a low-temperature shutdown.

Let’s take a look at the whole thing in the test!

The first thing that surprised me about the Power Queen 100Ah Smart LiFePO4 battery was the dimensions. The battery measures 27.4 x 20.65 x 20.5 cm, which is less than the normal 100Ah batteries.

For comparison

Power Queen 100Ah Smart : 27,4 x 20,65 x 20,5 cm

Power Queen 100Ah : 32,9 x 17,2 x 21,4 cm

The smart battery is a good bit shorter, but a bit higher and deeper. Nevertheless, the volume remains somewhat lower at 11599 cm3 (compared to 12109 cm3). It is good that the Smart BMS version is a bit more compact here.

The weight, on the other hand, is slightly higher at 11.27 kg (to 11 kg).

Otherwise we have the typical high-quality Power Queen design. In addition, a very good, illustrated, German manual is included in the scope of delivery.

This alone makes the battery look very valuable and trustworthy.

We have the usual M8 screws as connections. A special feature, however, is a button on the top, which “activates” the BMS.

Technical specifications

Power Queen 12,8V 100Ah OTCB Smart LiFePO4 Batterie

100Ah capacity

1280Wh of energy

12.8V voltage

Ladespannung 14,4 +- 0,2V

Entladestrom Max 100A

Peak discharge current (5 seconds) up to 500A

Dimensions 27.4 x 20.65 x 20.5 cm

Weight 11.27 kg

Charging temperature 0 to 50 degrees

Discharge temperature -20 to 60 degrees

What can the Smart BMS do?

This battery contains a “passive” Smart BMS. This has no Bluetooth or similar!

PowerQueen advertises this as an advantage because you don’t need an app or anything like that. Instead, we have an LED status indicator. I can half agree.

If you have interconnected dozens of batteries, Bluetooth BMS modules are a bit annoying because you have to switch back and forth between all batteries, etc.

However, the status LED provides you with significantly less information here. Depending on the type of blinking and the color, you can see what the current status of the battery is.

Solid Green = Battery On

Blinking Green = Battery low power

Solid orange = BMS has protected the battery from a short circuit, over voltage, …. etc. protected

Solid red = BMS defect

Rot Blinkend = Battery defective

So the Smart BMS is more of a “diagnostic tool” here. However, you cannot see the current charge level in % or similar, which is the case with models with Bluetooth BMS.

What Makes LiFePO4 Batteries So Good?

Why are LiFePO4 batteries the best thing since sliced ​​bread? LiFePO4 batteries have two major advantages over lithium ion batteries.

A particularly high durability A higher level of security Easier loading/unloading

LiFePO4 batteries usually achieve 3000+ charge/discharge cycles. Lithium ion batteries usually only manage 500-1000 cycles. LiFePO4 batteries are 3-6x more durable.

Power Queen even advertises 4000 – 15000 cycles here!

4000 cycles at 100% depth of discharge

8000 cycles at 80% depth of discharge

15000 cycles at 60% depth of discharge

This is a particularly high specification for a LiFePO4 battery, but it can be achieved.

In addition, unlike lithium ion battery cells, LiFePO4 batteries cannot thermally run away. This means that the risk of a battery catching fire is very low, even if the BMS module and all safety features “fail”.

A LiFePO4 battery can continue to smoke, steam, heat up very quickly, but they do not burst into flames because these cells cannot self-ignite and the vapors are not flammable.

Another advantage is the much easier loading/unloading. LiFePO4 batteries are somewhat more flexible in terms of charging voltage and do not place quite as precise demands on the charger.

Thanks to the integrated BMS, the battery is also generally protected against overvoltage, undervoltage, short circuits, etc.

But what are the downsides?

LiFePO4 batteries are a bit larger and heavier than lithium ion batteries with the same capacity, so you won’t find them in smartphones etc.

LiFePO4 batteries must not be charged below 0 degrees.

From my point of view, these are rather minor disadvantages.

Under Temperature Shutdown

You must not charge LiFePO4 batteries below 0 degrees, otherwise the battery will be damaged immediately!

However, most batteries have no active protection against charging below 0 degrees. Even the better models often only have over-temperature protection.

Fortunately, the Power Queen OTCB Smart battery does have under-temperature protection.

How does breaking test LiFePO4 batteries?

The most important measurement of a battery is capacity. For this I first charge the battery on the Xnvua 14.6V 20A LiFePO4 charger.

This is then discharged at an electronic load with 10A and 20A. I log both the capacity and the voltage. The DLB-600W is used as the electronic load. I use a ChargerLAB Power-Z tester to log.

These tests can be repeated several times if measured values ​​appear implausible.

The capacity

Let’s measure the capacity of the battery. Power Queen promises 100Ah here, I was able to measure the following:

Wh Ah 10A 1270.7 98.785 20A 1248.5 98.386 25A 1230.8 98.028

I have to admit that I was a bit surprised here. In my test, the battery “only” had a capacity of around 98.x Ah. From my point of view, this is “OK”, 98% of the manufacturer’s specification, I can live with that.

But it is a touch weaker than I know from comparable LiFePO4 batteries. The regular “not smart” Power Queen 12.8V 100Ah battery also reached around 105.x Ah in my test.

So either the non-smart version just has a touch less usable capacity or I got a Monday model.

voltage curve

The voltage curve of the Power Queen 12.8V 100Ah OTCB Smart is quite interesting! Primarily at the beginning of the discharging process, because the no-load voltage of the battery is very low at 12.9V. But if you apply a load, it jumps to 13.2V. Interesting that the BMS somehow throttles the voltage of the battery.

Apart from that, however, we have the normal voltage curve of a LiFePO4 battery. Means this is very flat. More than 90% of the capacity of the battery is in the voltage range of 13.1V to 12.8V.

If the voltage falls below 12.8V, it begins to drop rapidly. This becomes very clear from 12.4V, when it practically falls into the abyss. From 12.4V the battery is effectively empty.

Conclusion

The Power Queen 12.8V 100Ah OTCB Smart is a good LiFePO4 battery. However, I wouldn’t recommend this to everyone.

Why? On the one hand, the Smart BMS causes a certain surcharge, on the other hand, the capacity measurement in my test was rather mixed. The battery offered a “real” capacity of 98.xx Ah. Not bad, but not fantastic either.

The normal Power Queen 100Ah battery without Smart BMS came to around 105.x Ah in my test, at a noticeably lower price.

What speaks for the battery? The slightly more compact dimensions, the semi-smart BMS and the low-temperature shutdown. The latter can make a lot of sense if you use the battery outdoors.

The OTCB Smart BMS is a nice gimmick, but less useful than a real Bluetooth Smart BMS in my opinion. The OTCB Smart BMS shows you the system status, but unfortunately I don’t have the information about the current battery level, which I think is the most important information. But you can see whether, for example, the undervoltage protection or short-circuit protection, etc. have triggered.

If you are looking for under-temperature shutdown, compact dimensions and can do something with the Smart BMS (which can also provide useful information), then the Power Queen 12.8V 100Ah OTCB Smart LiFePO4 battery is a good choice!

Otherwise I would rather go for the normal Power Queen battery with 100Ah, which offers better value for money.