Whereas 51% of European citizens would be in favor of delegating part of the political decisions to an algorithm of artificial intelligence, it was only a matter of time before someone switched from words to deeds. Which happened in Denmark, where in the November elections people could find on the board the symbol of the Synthetic Party, led by an artificial intelligence known as Leader Lars.

Created with the aim of giving a voice to minority parties, Leader Lars was trained in politics receiving all the data relating to the government programs of the parties that, from the 1970s to today, have run for Danish elections without winning even a seat. The goal is to represent political proposals that are usually passed over in silencebut which could attract 20% of Danes who take refuge in abstention to the polls.

History Privacy and facial recognition: the adversarial clothes of an Italian startup will hide us from AI by Emanuele Capone

August 26, 2022



How Leader Lars works

Denmark being a parliamentary monarchy, Lars he will not be able to receive a seat in the Chamber or the Senate, but the human candidates of the Synthetic Party pledge (if elected) to carry out the political proposals drawn up by their artificial leader. And what are these proposals? Being an overtly populist AI, it will come as no surprise to find that the main of the program is about the establishment of a universal basic income (therefore to be paid to anyone, regardless of work situation) equal to approximately 14 thousand euros per month double the still enviable average Danish income.

Other aspects, closer to the very nature of Leader Lars, concern the establishment of a government department entirely dedicated to the Internet and to the technology sector and the addition of an 18th UN Sustainable Development Goalwhich aims to improve the relationship between humans and machines and to educate the population to collaborate with them.

Like all politicians in the election campaign, Leader Lars is also available for interviewsand to be able to deepen its programs, it is sufficient to write to her on the Discord channel of the Synthetic Party: “I believe that universal income can reduce poverty and inequality and provide everyone with a safety net they can rely on”, for example replied to the journalists who asked her (Lars also understands English, but answers only in Danish).

Interview The story of the perfect copy of Ilary Blasi by Pier Luigi Pisa

October 14, 2022



Is it really possible to run an AI in the elections?

How concrete is there in this bizarre political proposal and how much is it just a provocation? In reality, the Synthetic Party can be considered, at least partially, an artistic performance, having been founded by the artistic and technological organization MindFuture Foundation. The main goal, rather than directly affecting Danish politics, is to raise citizens’ awareness of the role that artificial intelligence plays in our lives and how governments should deal with its influence on society. Starting with the various problems raised by decision-making processes that incorporate deep learning (from curriculum evaluation to mortgage disbursement), without, however, paying too much attention to the prejudices embodied by these systems.

“The issues raised by artificial intelligence have not yet been adequately addressed in democratic contexts – he explained the founder of the Synthetic Party, Asker Staunæs, speaking with Vice – For this reason, we are trying to show how, through artistic tools, it is possible to deal democratically with the theme of AI and how it can respond to what they do and the way they operate ”.

Despite the peculiarities of this artistic-political operation, the possibility of using deep learning algorithms at the electoral level has been debated several times in the past: for example, columnist Joshua Davis had proposed to provide some artificial intelligences with the programs of the various parties, then instructing them to carry out the policies of the winning coalition. An algorithm-premier, which would make the values ​​of the government forces its own and pursue the policies included in the program without being too influenced by the roller coaster of surveysgive her controversy of the day, from fights and all.

Alternatively, one could imagine exploiting the capacity of these algorithms (storing huge numbers of data and finding correlations within them) to evaluate the most effective policies at the achievement of certain goals: reduce unemployment, accelerate the energy transition and, more generally, understand which political and economic recipes have worked in certain situations, discarding those that have already proven to be unsuccessful.

Can it really work? Difficult to say, but one thing is certain: harnessing artificial intelligence could actually help politicians who want to assess which policies have already been adopted in the past and with what results, thus providing strategic support. In short, algorithms are more than playing the role of real politicians they could be good advisors. Probably better than the yes-men that real party leaders tend to surround themselves with.