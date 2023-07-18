It’s no secret: Solar energy and everything that goes with it is booming. Otovo, a listed online marketplace for solar and battery systems for private households from Norway, is also feeling the effects and can report a record quarter in terms of sales and installations. But the growth also hurts – because the loss has taken its toll on the company that […]

The post Otovo: Solar marketplace struggles with growing pains appeared first on Trending Topics.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

