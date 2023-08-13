Our body can withstand so much heat

While it has been very wet in northern Europe in recent weeks and a lot of rain has fallen, the south has been groaning under high temperatures. In June, the German federal government took the first steps towards a national heat plan to better predict future heat waves and to provide nursing homes, municipalities and hospitals with concrete concepts.

What role does temperature play in our body?

The human body needs to maintain a relatively stable core temperature of around 37 degrees Celsius. Our cells can only fulfill their tasks in our body and, for example, burn food to generate energy if we constantly produce heat. “It’s a fundamental function of mammalian existence,” says Zachary Schlader, a physiology researcher at Indiana University Bloomington.

So, to keep our temperature balanced, we constantly lose heat. We get rid of most of it through our skin, which uses it to warm the air around us. Sweating speeds up this process. At the same time, the body’s regulation can derail when we are exposed to extreme heat. If the body doesn’t cool down quickly enough, a chain reaction can occur, ranging from overloading the heart to stopping the kidneys and liver.

How hot is too hot?

As with most things to do with humans, their bodies and their health, it is not so easy to name a clear upper temperature. “It’s complicated,” says Schlader, because the body’s thermoregulation depends on a number of factors: age, state of health, medication and habituation determine how much heat the body can emit. People who are very old or very young have greater difficulty regulating their body temperature. And activity level determines how much heat the body produces that it needs to shed.

In general, science puts the so-called wet-bulb temperature, the so-called wet-bulb temperature, of the human body at 35 degrees Celsius. Wet-bulb temperature is an unusual measure that attempts to combine both heat and humidity into a single number. Put simply, it is the temperature that a thermometer would read if it were wrapped in a wet cloth. In a dry environment, the water evaporating from the cloth cools the environment and lowers the temperature. However, when the air is already saturated with moisture, there is less evaporation and therefore less cooling.

Two examples of conditions under which a wet-bulb temperature of 35 degrees Celsius is reached: With predominantly dry air, temperatures must be above 54 degrees Celsius to reach this limit. With a relative humidity of 50 percent, on the other hand, a temperature of 43 degrees Celsius would lead to the same wet-bulb temperature.

The wet-bulb temperature provides information about how much sweat can cool the human body. From a wet-bulb temperature of 35 degrees Celsius, the body can no longer lose enough heat through the evaporation of sweat. There are estimates that a healthy person resting in the shade can survive cold limit temperatures of around 35 degrees Celsius for around six hours. But that’s just a theory that has never been tested in practice for obvious reasons.

Research suggests that the limit may be more flexible, but also lower than previously thought. A 2021 study found that even in healthy young adults, heat loss cannot be sustained even at temperatures lower than 35 degrees Celius, especially in humid environments.

So research is still trying to understand where the human upper limits are when it comes to heat and how much it depends on certain environmental and health factors. Some research also shows that heat tolerance can change over time, both with age and the amount of heat exposed. The keyword is acclimatization.

How can we better deal with the heat?

“When we are constantly exposed to heat, our body goes through some changes,” says Zachary Schlader. It begins to make more plasma, which basically increases the total volume of blood. This means the heart doesn’t have to work as hard to pump blood. Sweating is also changing: we sweat faster, the sweat increases in volume and is more diluted, so less electrolytes are lost as a result. Similar to how one can adapt to the lower oxygen levels at high altitude, the body can also adapt to more heat.

There was a heated argument on the internet recently – via an article in the Washington Post that addressed this very fact. Not only has the community argued about whether this form of heat acclimation really exists, but also whether it detracts from the need to combat climate change. True to the motto: We will somehow adapt to the increasingly hot earth.

On the one hand, as Schlader points out, our bodies have an incredible ability to adapt to all sorts of things. On the other hand, this physical adaptation will not be the solution to protect people from climate change.

Over the course of a few weeks, the body may be able to adjust to dealing with a few degrees of extra heat, says Schlader. However, this is not enough to protect people in extreme conditions, especially when they have to work in the heat. Because it’s one thing to just endure heat and another to actively live with it. There is only a certain amount of heat that people can endure. This may vary by person or location, but the limits are still there.

As temperatures continue to break records around the world, humans must therefore rely on ways to stay safe, whether that be through the use of cooling devices such as air conditioners and fans (which, of course, bring other problems), seeking shade, or the Discontinuation of physical activities whenever possible. Incidentally, for this reason, heat is increasingly becoming a problem of equality: not everyone has access to modern cooling technology or the opportunity to protect themselves when temperatures rise in the house.

