Our digital clone – the Republic

At the beginning of November OpenAI, a company famous for having made the ChatGPT platform available, announced the possibility of creating, with enormous ease and without the need for programming, customized versions of its famous chatbotmodifying its standard behavior and expanding the knowledge base from which to draw information.

Anyone can therefore create their own with just a few clicks customized version of ChatGPT and in the future it will also be able to monetize the use that users will make of your chatbot. Thus a chef will be able to create a system capable of suggesting recipes and preparations coming from his books, or an illustrator will be able to make available an image generator capable of replicating his style, all for free or for a fee.

Thanks to this possibility, in recent days I created my own personal chatbot which, in intention, should be able to converse with users about topics such as technology, innovation and the future, but obviously bringing, as far as possible, my thoughts and my point of view. To achieve this result I provided the machine with a lot of material produced by me over the last two years, including many articles and even a couple of chapters from my latest book Augmented Lives.

Anyone wishing to try my MaxGPT chatbot can find it at this link.

Beyond the technicalities, it is interesting to note how this OpenAI initiative opens the way not only to the personalization of behaviors, but also to the ease with which in the future it will be possible to train these tools with different types of knowledge bases, up to and including training based on everything you know about a person, from public content to private interactions, so as to create a real digital clone of it.

AI advertising and avatars of famous people: how the last frontier of marketing works by Carlo Lavalle 09 July 2023

Let’s try to imagine training one of these tools with all the material produced by an author, his books, his articles, interviews, audio and video content available online. We may be able to get a chatbot that can respond to our requests exactly as the original author would, with the same style and content. Clearly we would obtain a clone limited exclusively to his public figure, because it is based on the contents available to the public and not those relating to the private sphere.

Now let’s imagine adding all the information to the knowledge base of our chatbot private material that we have available: diaries, notebooks, letters, audio and video recordings made by the family, etc. Our chatbot would begin to have, at least with family members, more intimate attitudes and conversations more linked to the personal sphere.

Finally, let’s try to think about moving beyond the textual perimeter of the simple chatbot and providing this tool with a voice and a face, perhaps cleverly captured by the same artificial intelligence algorithms that previously analyzed audio and video content.

We would get one digital simulation in video of our author, enormously similar from a physical point of view and able to converse with us in natural language, with the same voice as the original author and using concepts, content, conversation style and tone of voice identical to the original.

We would get a digital clone of the starting human being, whose similarity in behavior and content would be proportional exclusively to the quantity of material that we would be able to recover and pour over within the machine’s knowledge base.

This means that the more material is available, the more efficient the clone will be, potentially reaching the point of having a behavior very similar to that of the original human beinga, and consequently to replicate not only the conversations, but also the most intimate reflections and thoughts.

Although from a technical point of view these aspects may appear really interesting from a point of view ethical this opens up new scenarios that perhaps deserve more reflection.

We will in fact be able to produce digital clones of missing people and consequently we will be able to converse with them as if they were still among us, and the quality of the “cloning” will depend exclusively on the quantity and quality of the data that we can provide to the knowledge base.

Many today declare that they categorically reject this possibility, but we know well that under the effect of the pain caused by the loss of a friend or family member, certain choices could change and a new market of digital clones will most likely be created. Virtual avatars very similar to missing peoplewith whom we can converse as if they were still alive.

All this opens up new scenarios and, as usual, new questions.

Share this: Facebook

X

