The Google Pixel 7 series has a unique function of repairing blurred photos. (Photo/Associated Press)

Google launched the Photo Unblur function on the Pixel 7 series last year that can repair blurred photos. It is not limited to the photos taken by the phone. It is also applicable to old photos in the past. It once again demonstrates Google’s magical skills. This function may be expanded to apply to videos in the future.

Foreign media 9to5google discovered that Google is developing aSimilar to Photo Unblur「Video Unblur“The new function can repair out-of-focus blurred videos. 9to5google also successfully forced the UI to be enabled. However, in the actual test, it did not work normally, so it is impossible to determine the effect, or it may be still in the early stages of development.

9to5google forced it to be enabled, but the effect did not take effect successfully. (Picture/Flip 9to5google)

Google recently released the Magic Eraser function to all old Pixel phones, and as long as Google One users, other Android phones and iPhones also provide support, but the repair of blurred photos is currently only available on the Pixel 7 series.

Although 9to5google has not seen the code associated with Video Unblur in the Pixel 8 series, but if Google successfully launches it, it is estimated that it will be unique to the Pixel 8 series.

