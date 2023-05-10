[Out-of-the-box measurement]The true wireless rookie Beyerdynamic FREE BYRD true wireless earphones that should not be underestimated

If you are a headphone player, you must be familiar with the German brand Beyerdynamic. This is a headphone microphone brand with a history of nearly a hundred years. At present, about 80% of the headphones are still designed and manufactured at the headquarters in Hebron, Germany, which can be described as true German origin. Although it has a high reputation in the field of audiophile wired headphones, it is still a “rookie” in terms of true wireless. The FREE BYRD introduced this time is their first true wireless headset. Although it is a newcomer, its specifications are on par with the flagship models of other first-line brands. It is obviously very ambitious and cannot be underestimated!

Yahoo Exclusive Events

★Registration for beyerdynamic Mother’s Day event will give you a branded canvas bag★

Activity time:From 00:00 on April 10, 2023 to 23:59 on May 21, 2023

Activities:Purchase ▶beyerdynamic earphones designated store in Yahoo shopping mall during the event period◀ No cancellation or return will qualify for registration. Each RM order will be given a branded canvas bag. During the event period, each person and account is limited to one time, the quantity is limited, and the delivery will not last Further notice.

click here to buy

Let’s take a look at the exterior design first. FREE BYRD does not take the small and compact route. The headphone body is too large, and the appearance looks round and full, but the wearing comfort is surprisingly good. The entire headphone cavity can be divided into three parts. The outermost touch panel is the largest, with an area about the size of a dollar coin. In addition, the protrusion at the end is just the position of the radio microphone, which also implies the correct wearing angle. The part of the inner middle part is narrowed in volume and has a groove design, which can be hooked on the tragus and antitragus, without additional ear wings or hooks, and has good wearing stability. The sound tube at the end has an inclination that is just aligned with the ear canal. As long as it is matched with earplugs of the right size, it also helps to improve wearing comfort and has a good passive noise reduction (sound insulation) effect. In addition, the earphone body has IPX4 waterproof capability, so waterproofing in general life is not a problem.

Compared with the larger headphone body, the charging box of FREE BYRD is much smaller. It is not much different from the flagship models of other brands at hand. It does not take up much space to carry around. After atomization treatment, it is not easy to be stained with fingerprints.

click here to buy

10mm large diameter moving coil monomer

The dynamic monomer installed in FREE BYRD is said to have been carefully adjusted by the original factory, and it is a 10mm large-caliber monomer. Generally speaking, the larger the diaphragm area, the easier it is to push the air, and the rich sense of low-frequency volume can be reproduced. It’s naturally easier to get up. Built-in Qualcomm QCC5100 low-power chip, Bluetooth 5.2, supports SBC, AAC and aptX Adaptive audio coding technology, and game low-latency mode. The left and right ears are equipped with 2 sets of Qualcomm cVc eighth-generation radio microphones, emphasizing that they can provide excellent call quality. Also supports OK Google, Siri, Alexa voice assistants.

click here to buy

Support ANC active noise reduction, transparent mode

As for the ANC active noise reduction and transparent mode that are necessary for flagship true wireless, FREE BYRD is also available. In addition to using the headset touch panel to switch ANC/transparent mode, you can also use your own “MIY” APP to switch control, but you can’t Adjust the strength level of ANC/transparency. In addition, there is an additional “off” option in the APP, which is convenient for users to switch freely according to their own listening environment.

The actual experience of FREE BYRD’s noise reduction effect is quite good. When standing at the intersection of the main road with heavy traffic, it is obvious that the low-frequency noise of automobiles and motorcycles has been reduced a lot. You can clearly listen to the music content without raising the volume, but you can still feel some of the noise. The advantage of medium and high frequency ambient sound is that you can still notice the driving conditions of surrounding vehicles. Try to switch to the transparent mode. The ambient sound heard through the earphones will not have the unnatural sense of being deliberately amplified, and the sound is a little bit quieter than when you don’t wear the earphones.

click here to buy

Seven kinds of preset EQ, personal sound adjustment

Of course, MIY APP also has an EQ adjustment function. The original factory provides seven preset values ​​(Original/Bass boost/Warm/Smooth treble/V-shape/Speech/Brilliance) to choose from, but users cannot freely adjust for each frequency band. However, there is a Sound Profile personalized sound function in the MIY APP. Everyone has different hearing sensitivity to each frequency band. Using the hearing test method, a personal sound curve can be adjusted for the user. During the process, the left and right ears will be tested separately. In the fixed white noise background sound, beeps of different frequencies will appear in sequence. Just follow the operation method instructed by the APP to identify whether you have heard the sound. The whole process is about After 2~3 minutes, after the test is completed, MIY APP will automatically generate the user-specific EQ settings.

click here to buy

Switchable touch settings

In terms of operation and use, the original factory has reserved some flexibility for the touch function of FREE BYRD. You can choose “complete” or “focus” mode in the Touch Control page of MIY APP. The former has more volume adjustment, control There are many functions but the operation is more complicated, and the latter is relatively simple. However, if you feel that no matter which touch mode is troublesome, or even the possibility of accidental touch, you can also turn off the touch function through the APP, and simply use the mobile phone to control it. For detailed control methods, please refer to the screenshot of the APP below:

click here to buy

Total battery life up to 30 hours

In terms of battery life, FREE BYRD has a single use time of up to 11 hours. If it is equipped with a charging box, it can add an additional 19 hours, making the total battery life up to 30 hours. Fast charging for 10 minutes can also extend the use time by 70 minutes. The charging box Support Qi wireless charging function.

continue reading the report

Comfortable and secure fit

Finally, in terms of wearing comfort, as mentioned earlier, the headphone body of FREE BYRD looks big, but the wearing comfort is unexpectedly good and very stable. You don’t have to worry about falling off when you walk fast or shake your head. You have to install the right eartips for it, and the original factory provides 8 pairs of eartips of different sizes (5 pairs of silicone, 3 pairs of foam).

click here to buy

Strong but not exaggerated low frequency

After the general introduction of the specifications, the next step is to listen to the sound performance of FREE BYRD. First, play the original soundtrack of the movie “A Star Is Born”. The rhythm is clear and not sloppy, and the bass texture of the electric bass is fluffy and round, with a sense of volume but not excessive flooding, and does not affect the crazy performance of the electric guitar. Another example is the movie theme song “Top Gun: Maverick”. The low-frequency particles of the electronic drum sound are solid and full, and the details are clear and unambiguous. The melody is really exciting and quite enjoyable!

The intermediate frequency is clear without losing the gentle character

Back to “Fabulous French – Dialogue” in the original soundtrack of “A Star Is Born” is a movie bridge where Bradley Cooper walks into a bar. Although it is only 19 seconds, you can notice a lot of sound details through FREE BYRD , The sound of wine glasses colliding, the clapping of the crowd, cheers, etc. surrounded the surroundings, giving a full sense of immersion. Then the next song is “La Vie En Rose” interpreted by Lady Gaga. At the beginning, the timbre of the accompanying piano is round and full, and then Lady Gaga’s singing voice appears, the sound is condensed and clear, and the sound of applause and applause from the surrounding audience shapes a loose sound. field space. Another Bradley Cooper’s “Maybe It’s Time”, the guitar tone is bright, the lines are clean and fresh, and Bradley’s singing voice is warm and thick, with a slightly fluffy feeling, which is comfortable and durable, and also has a good ability to interpret details.

The violin is fresh and transparent

Finally, the “Beethoven Triple Concerto” by Mutter, Yo-Yo Ma and Baranboine is played, and the third movement is skipped. Singing in harmony, then Mutt’s violin appeared at the left of the center. The appearance of Yin’s piano and the echo of Yo-Yo Ma’s cello and Mutter’s violin are intertwined. Listening to the musical instruments of the three performers through FREE BYRD is clear and clear, and the performance of the rear orchestra brings out a moderate sense of layering and space. I dare not say that the momentum is huge and open, but for true wireless headphones, this performance is quite good!

Comparable to other flagships

As a senior German headphone brand, Beyerdynamic has kept a low profile in the market for a while. However, the new agent Wolffs finally officially launched the brand’s first true wireless headphones in Taiwan this year. As a “rookie” in the field of true wireless earphones, FREE BYRD is not timid at all, and is very competitive! Today’s mainstream ANC, transparent mode, game low-latency mode, personalized sound adjustment and other functions are complete, Bluetooth 5.2 and supports aptX Adaptive audio coding, the most important thing is that the sound quality performance is very high! If you are planning to attack the flagship true wireless model, then be sure to include FREE BYRD in your consideration list.

click here to buy

Equipment Specifications:

Beyerdynamic FREE BYRD

Headphone Type:Dynamic/closed

Response frequency:10 – 22,000 Hz

weight:7g unilateral

Bluetooth®：5.2

Support agreement: HSP 1.2, HFP 1.7.1, A2DP 1.3.1,AVRCP 1.6, AVCTP 1.4, AVDTP 1.3,SPP 1.2, Device ID 1.3, RFCOMM 1.2, GAVDP 1.3

Supported formats: aptX™ Adaptive、aptX™、AAC、SBC

Operating temperature range:-10 ~ +60 °C

Charging temperature range:0 ~ +45 °C

Accessories:Charging case, USB-A to USB-C charging cable, 5 pairs of silicone ear tips, 3 pairs of foam ear tips

Original source:https://www.u-headphone.com/review/74495