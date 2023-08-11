Home » Outcast: A New Beginning Promises an Exciting Sci-Fi World and Endless Adventures
Outcast: A New Beginning Promises an Exciting Sci-Fi World and Endless Adventures

Outcast: A New Beginning Promises an Exciting Sci-Fi World and Endless Adventures

Developer Appeal Studios Unveils New Look for Outcast: A New Beginning at THQ Nordic Showcase

Los Angeles, CA – Developer Appeal Studios has just released a sneak peek of their highly anticipated game, Outcast: A New Beginning, during the THQ Nordic Showcase. Set in a futuristic world known as Adelpha, the game is slated for release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles at a later, unspecified date. During the press conference, more details about the game were revealed, giving fans an exciting glimpse into what they can expect.

Outcast: A New Beginning puts players in the shoes of Cutter Slade, the protagonist tasked with defending Earth against an invading faction. Armed with a fleet of upgradeable modular weapons and a state-of-the-art jetpack that enables gliding and flying, players must strategize and fight back against the impending threat.

One notable aspect of the game is its unique open world. Unlike traditional open-world games that rely on towers and outposts, Outcast: A New Beginning challenges players to think strategically, forcing them to devise innovative tactics to overcome obstacles and halt the invasion.

Drawing inspiration from the sci-fi novels of the 80s and 90s, the game showcases a lighthearted and humorous tone. Developed by the same team behind the original Outcast released in 1999, Outcast: A New Beginning is seen as a true continuation of the beloved series. The decision to drop the “Outcast 2” name was made to eliminate any misconception that prior knowledge of the original game is required to enjoy this installment.

While the official release date remains a mystery, it was revealed that Outcast: A New Beginning promises over 35 hours of gameplay for those seeking to explore every nook and cranny of Adelpha. Furthermore, the development team is currently making significant strides, bringing the game closer to the much-anticipated beta phase.

Fans of the Outcast series, as well as gamers looking for an immersive sci-fi experience, should keep their eyes peeled for further updates on Outcast: A New Beginning. With its intriguing storyline, expansive open world, and upgraded gameplay mechanics, this game is shaping up to be a must-play for adventurers everywhere.

