After announcing that Google Stadia will shut down in January 2023, we’re seeing various developers and publishers working on how to migrate their games from that platform to other platforms. Not all games are getting this treatment, however, as developer Splash Damage has announced that the Outcast will sink with the ship.

Stadia-exclusive games won’t be brought to other platforms, as the developer noted in a new statement.

Dear Stadian,

It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that we currently have no plans to bring Vagrant to other platforms.

Outcast was designed and built specifically for Stadia, and many of its systems rely heavily on the platform, greatly adding to the complexity of the work required.

The team gave a brief nod to the potential of cloud gaming:“We remain convinced that cloud gaming has a bright future in our industry, providing easier access to games than ever before, and we’re excited to see other platforms still supporting this cause.