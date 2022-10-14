Home Technology Outcasts will die with the stadium – Outcasters – Gamereactor
Technology

Outcasts will die with the stadium – Outcasters – Gamereactor

by admin
Outcasts will die with the stadium – Outcasters – Gamereactor

After announcing that Google Stadia will shut down in January 2023, we’re seeing various developers and publishers working on how to migrate their games from that platform to other platforms. Not all games are getting this treatment, however, as developer Splash Damage has announced that the Outcast will sink with the ship.

Stadia-exclusive games won’t be brought to other platforms, as the developer noted in a new statement.

Dear Stadian,

It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that we currently have no plans to bring Vagrant to other platforms.

Outcast was designed and built specifically for Stadia, and many of its systems rely heavily on the platform, greatly adding to the complexity of the work required.

The team gave a brief nod to the potential of cloud gaming:“We remain convinced that cloud gaming has a bright future in our industry, providing easier access to games than ever before, and we’re excited to see other platforms still supporting this cause.

See also  The optical fiber does not feel the crisis (and inflation). The best offers

You may also like

Porsche 911 GT3 RS conquers Nurburgring with 6...

Copenhagen Fire and Vitality Collaborate – – Gamereactor

Better than Excel? “Chartistic” can be used to...

On November 3, the Netflix subscription with advertising...

Xbox Game Pass / PS Plus New Games...

How the Ikea Obegränsad turntable is made and...

85th floor high-altitude delicious food and 200 years...

How the Ikea Obegränsad turntable is made and...

Contempt Review – Gamereactor – Scorn

Mark Zuckerberg’s bracelet with which to read messages...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy