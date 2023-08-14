Outdoor smartwatch with a long battery life for 30 euros: Rogbid Mille in the test

The Rogbid Mille costs only a fraction of a modern smartwatch and is aimed at outdoor enthusiasts with a robust and waterproof housing. However, the test reveals some weaknesses in the cheap wearable from China. We explain the reasons for this in the test.

Scope of delivery, design, setup



Although the Rogbid Mille comes in a very stylish packaging, it quickly becomes clear after unpacking: We are dealing with a rather inferior quality Chinese product. Because the extremely bulky case of the watch and its low weight do not leave a trustworthy impression.

The smartwatch is more reminiscent of children’s toys and less of an elegant accessory. The case consists largely of plastic and is even thicker than that of the Garmin Fenix ​​6, which is already rather bulky. The display is framed by a thick case edge, while the silicone wristband is at least equipped with a metal clasp. Overall, the design of the Rogbid Smartwatch is reminiscent of a relic from an 80s sci-fi film.

The display is also only partially convincing: Although we found the brightness to be sufficient in the test (except in direct sunlight), we cannot control the illumination intensity. The display itself sometimes reacts erratically to inputs: sometimes it didn’t register our inputs correctly or was overly sensitive. There were also occasional stutters.

But there are also positives: The Rogbid Smartwatch is certified according to the IP69 standard and can withstand dives at a depth of up to 50 meters. In addition, the watch is quite robust and can withstand light knocks and falls from a low height (2 meters).

Setting up the watch via the app also works without any problems. We don’t need a user account, we just need to download the app and look for the smartwatch in the app’s device menu. The connection between the app and the smartwatch via Bluetooth is established within a few seconds.

App



The associated app for the Rogbid Mille is called “Da Fit”. The same app is also used with the Lokmat Attack Pro (test report). In terms of structure and functions, it corresponds to the current standard and is reminiscent of comparable software such as Honor Health. We see steps taken, sleep data, heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen, stress level and training units at a glance in various diagrams.

Clicking on a specific diagram opens a detailed view in which we can read trends and receive additional information on the respective data set. We can also change watchfaces in the app and make various settings, such as setting a personal step goal or configuring the notification function.

Unfortunately, the app has several problems. First, the translation leaves a lot to be desired. In the German language version there are various strange descriptions of functions, such as the so-called “E-Karte”. Here it says “You can upload the QR code of the social app from the cell phone album and it will then be displayed on the smartwatch.” What exactly this means was not really clear to us in the test.

There are also crude translations elsewhere, for example in the title of the stress level measurement with “emphasize”. Although the app is not significantly restricted in its usability, the errors are still irritating. Incidentally, the problems with the translation also extend to the clock, which sometimes jumps between English, Spanish and German or has a strange choice of words (e.g. “message” instead of “notification”).

Second, the watchface selection in the app doesn’t work as intended. Some are presented with the same thumbnail or, in the majority of cases, do not match the actual dial motif at all. So users have to click through the individual images until they see the desired watch face on the watch display.

activity and training



As a smartwatch from Rogbid, it has a rudimentary set of activity and training features. It counts the steps taken, measures the heart rate and the oxygen saturation in the blood and has over 100 different training profiles (including running, cycling, swimming, golf, tennis, yoga, rowing, etc.). However, none of these functions can really convince.

The pedometer does a reasonably decent job and doesn’t produce any incorrect measurements when we shake the watch. The app also allows us to set a daily step goal. However, the smartwatch sometimes simply didn’t record our steps at all. With a short test distance of 40 steps, the number of steps remained completely the same afterwards. This problem was repeated several times, making the corresponding function of the watch absolutely unusable.

The poor recording of the steps also affects the other functions of the watch. Because the Rogbid smartwatch does not have its own GPS, tracking running or cycling units only makes limited sense: After all, the watch does not correctly indicate the distance covered. The connection to the smartphone for GPS tracking is therefore mandatory.

Another problem is the measurement of the heart rate: The Rogbid Mille relies on the industry-standard optical sensor, which does not measure the heart rate permanently outside of training. Instead, we have to start a measurement manually. The watch then transmits the heart rate to the app at the time of measurement. However, the watch then continuously measures the heart rate during a training session. Unfortunately, the measurement is just as inaccurate as the measurement of the steps – during training we regularly recorded deviations of more than ten beats per minute compared to the control device (Garmin Fenix ​​6).

Because both the measurement of the heart rate and the distance covered per day do not work accurately enough, the watch cannot calculate the daily calorie requirement adequately. Estimating the energy turnover is also not good and produces useless results. The Rogbid Mille is therefore absolutely useless for both athletes and users who are only looking for a smartwatch with activity tracking.

Sleep measurement, notifications and telephony function



What’s true of the Rogbid smartwatch’s exercise and activity tracking also applies to some extent to its sleep tracking. Because of the insufficient measurement of heart rate and blood oxygen saturation, the values ​​that we can read about our sleep in the app are only meaningful to a very limited extent. At least the watch measures the time we fall asleep and wake up quite reliably. The alarm function, which we can configure in the watch and in the app, also worked well, but the smartwatch sometimes disturbs sleep due to its bulky case.

As a smartwatch, the watch also offers a notification and telephony function. In the app, we can specify which apps can send us messages on the watch display. However, there is no quick reply function. The display memory is also limited to ten messages, which means that the watch only ever shows the last ten messages.

If you want, you can also use the smartwatch to make calls. The watch has a built-in microphone and an integrated speaker, which are connected to the smartphone via Bluetooth. Telephoning worked quite well in our test, but we found the speaker’s maximum volume to be a bit too quiet.

battery life



The manufacturer specifies the battery capacity of the Rogbid Smartwatch as 560 mAh. That’s quite a lot (for comparison: the Polar Ignite 3 has a battery capacity of 215 mAh). According to the manufacturer, the watch should last around 15 to 20 days in normal use, and the watch can therefore last up to 75 days in standby.

In our test, we were able to confirm that the watch has a battery life of 16 days with average use of three training sessions per week. However, we had a few problems when charging the watch because the charging cradle did not fit snugly on the case of the watch and charging therefore only worked properly with a little effort.

Preis



Banggood has the watch with the coupon code BGTSPD003 already for 28 Euro. The RRP is otherwise around 70 euros. This is an extremely low price for a smartwatch, but you can tell that from the device.

Conclusion



Yes, the battery life is good and the price is temptingly cheap. But the many flaws in the operation of the watch and the inaccuracies in various measurements make the device a block on the wrist – in the truest sense of the word. In short: We absolutely cannot give a purchase recommendation for this device.

If you are looking for a cheap fitness tracker, you should rather turn to the competition from Honor and Huawei. If you are looking for a smartwatch with a telephony function instead, look out for models from Huawei or Samsung. And athletes are best served with a watch from Garmin or Polar and the inexpensive models from Amazfit.

