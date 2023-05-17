Outdoor tourism: is energy at hand from today?

The years of the pandemic, it has been said many times, have made us appreciate more the value of what it means to spend time outdoors. It is no coincidence that in recent years the outdoor tourism sector has recorded an important growing trend. Last April’s data from the Observatory signed by Human Company in collaboration with Thrends forecast a total of 56.6 million visitors for the summer quarter 2023, for an increase of 2% compared to the previous year.

But is it possible to enjoy the spirit of outdoor adventure without giving up the comforts many of us are used to? The answer to this question is an innovative solution that Bluetti, a leading company in solar energy and storage devices, has launched on the market since 15 May, a portable power station that guarantees electric autonomy when traveling in a camper or camping , as well as by boat, in the base camps for hikers, in holiday homes in the mountains where at times the energy can be more unstable, and in general in all situations in which there is no connection to the electricity grid. “We are always working to find innovations that respond to market needs and consumer demands,” said James Ray, director of marketing at Bluetti. “Our R&D team had imagined an integrated power station with portability, high performance and affordable cost: now it has become a reality”.







AC180 (this is the name of the device) has a compact structure and can be transported easily, boasts a capacity of 1,152 Watt hours and a constant output power of 1,800 Watts, with the possibility of increasing up to 2,700 (which also allows the operation of high-drain appliances, such as hair dryers, electric kettles, and water heaters). This tool was therefore created with the intention of responding to outdoor enthusiasts who wish to live in contact with nature without giving up the energy they need. The installation is very simple, and through a 1.7-inch LCD display it is possible to see the state of charge in real time while the device is in operation. Also noteworthy is the dedicated app, which allows you to check all the information and updates via bluetooth from your smartphone.

Bluetti has also thought about sustainability. In addition to the possibility of connecting to the electricity grid for a recharge of up to 1,440 Watts (a large amount of energy in a short time; it goes from 0 to 80% in just 45 minutes), the device can be connected to practical folding photovoltaic panels and supports up to 500 Watt solar input; a big step towards energy independence, since in this way it is possible to recharge outdoors, during the day, practically anywhere.







On a single charge, the AC180 can cover 17 hours of power from a fridge and 103 hours from an LED lamp, or even 17 recharges of a laptop, to support digital nomads or remote workers. The batteries are in lithium iron phosphate with LiFePO? technology, part of the company’s internal know-how, which ensure safety and durability over time: 10 years of life and over 3,500 recharge cycles. Finally, it should be underlined that AC180 represents a perfect plug-and-play backup solution both outdoors and at home: thanks to the UPS system, in fact, it can automatically detect a blackout and replace itself without problems in just 20 ms, avoiding for example the loss of data or hardware problems if you are working on your computer.