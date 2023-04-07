Home Technology Outlook for Windows will support Gmail, sync Google Calendar and contacts
by admin
Microsoft began to upgrade Office software at a slow pace last year, including a comprehensive renovation through the preview version of Outlook. The latest progress is to allow Outlook for Windows to support third-party Gmail accounts.

The preview version of Outlook installed on Windows computers now supports third-party email accounts, starting with Gmail, the email service of choice for most people, and also integrating Google Calendar and Contacts, allowing Microsoft 365 Insider preview testers to get a head start try out. This will be a major upgrade to Outlook, and support for iCloud or Yahoo! will follow soon.

▲ The Windows version of Outlook will support Gmail, followed by iCloud or Yahoo account support.

To check whether you can add a third-party email account, click Account → Email Account → Settings, enter your Gmail account and follow the instructions for identity verification. If you’re not yet a Microsoft 365 Insider tester but would like to try it out early, you can follow Microsoft’s instructions to sign up.

“Our motivation is to allow everyone to access all emails in the same place on any Windows 10 or Windows 11 device,” Margie Clinton, product manager of the Outlook team, also explained that Google Calendar and Contacts were not integrated in the past, but this time it is All together.

In the future, you will be able to use Outlook for Windows to read and send Gmail emails, enjoy the functions and work modes of Outlook, and don’t need to forward emails from Gmail to Outlook.

(Image credit: Microsoft 365 Insider)

