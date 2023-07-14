Outriders Developer People Can Fly Opens New Studio in Canada for Exciting Gaming Experiences

Title: Outriders Developer People Can Fly Opens New Studio in Canada, Hints at Exciting Gaming Experiences

Outriders developer People Can Fly has made an exciting announcement, revealing the opening of a new studio in Canada. The Polish company, known for their work on popular franchises such as Gears of War and Bulletstorm, aims to further expand its creative horizons and develop captivating gaming experiences.

Almost a month ago, rumors surfaced about People Can Fly working on a new game codenamed “Project Maverick” in collaboration with Microsoft, based on an existing intellectual property. Speculations strongly suggest that this mysterious project could be related to the beloved Gears of War franchise, a series the studio previously worked on by creating Gears of War: Judgment.

However, juggling multiple ambitious projects, including developing Bulletstorm VR, has proven to be a tall order for the renowned studio. In response to this challenge, People Can Fly has now established a new studio in Montreal, Canada. This move allows their talented teams to collaborate more effectively, transforming their innovative ideas into captivating gaming experiences.

Although the studio technically began its operations last year, its public announcement comes as a pleasant surprise to gaming enthusiasts. With their exceptional track record and dedication to pushing the boundaries of gameplay, expectations are high for what this new studio can bring to the People Can Fly product group.

In a LinkedIn post, People Can Fly shared their excitement about the Canadian venture, stating, “Hi Montreal! We’re excited to announce the opening of our new studio in Canada – where our teams can collaborate and turn their ideas into exciting gaming experiences.” The post also encourages aspiring game developers to explore the available vacancies and join the #PCFcrew.

People Can Fly’s reputation as a developer of immersive and action-packed games has earned them loyal fans worldwide. The opening of the new studio in Canada only adds to the anticipation surrounding their upcoming projects, particularly the mysterious “Project Maverick” that has piqued the interest of gamers and industry insiders alike.

As we eagerly await further news and updates from People Can Fly, it is undeniably an exciting time for the gaming community. The Polish studio’s team in Montreal holds the potential to bring fresh ideas and innovative approaches to the table, crafting unforgettable gaming experiences that players will undoubtedly cherish.

