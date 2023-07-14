Outriders Developer People Can Fly Opens New Studio in Canada

Title: People Can Fly Opens New Studio in Canada for Exciting Gaming Experiences

Subtitle: Speculations arise about their first project as they expand their operations

Date: [Current Date]

By: Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

One month ago, it was revealed that Outriders developer People Can Fly was working on a new game known as Project Maverick, collaborating with Microsoft on an existing intellectual property. Although the project’s specifics are still under wraps, industry insiders speculate a possible connection to the renowned Gears of War franchise, considering the studio’s prior involvement in Gears of War: Inquisition. However, recent developments indicate that the studio might be pursuing other ambitious projects in addition to Project Maverick, such as Bulletstorm VR.

To undertake these challenging ventures, the Polish game development company has established a brand-new studio in Montreal, Canada. While the studio technically began operations last year, it had not been publicly announced until now. Excitement fills the air as everyone anticipates what this new addition to the People Can Fly family will contribute to their already impressive portfolio.

In a LinkedIn post, People Can Fly introduced their new Montreal studio, inviting aspiring talents to join their team and turn their innovative ideas into thrilling gaming experiences. The company expressed their enthusiasm for the collaboration and hinted at the chance to travel alongside them. The post also shared available job positions, rousing interest from individuals passionate about the gaming industry.

As the studio expands its global presence, fans and industry experts eagerly speculate about the first project to emerge from People Can Fly’s Canadian venture. Although Project Maverick remains a leading contender, no official confirmation has been made. Keeping this information shrouded in secrecy only heightens the anticipation surrounding the studio’s upcoming endeavors.

The Canadian gaming industry has seen significant growth in recent years, making Montreal an attractive choice for establishing a new studio. With a burgeoning gaming community and access to diverse talent pools, People Can Fly aims to leverage the city’s creative energy and collaborative spirit to bring their ambitious projects to life.

As we await further updates from People Can Fly, gamers and enthusiasts alike are on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the announcement of the studio’s debut Canadian project. Whether it involves returning to the Gears of War universe or delving into completely new territory, one thing is certain – People Can Fly’s expansion signifies exciting times ahead for the gaming community.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

