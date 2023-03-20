Outsource what isn’t core to le PMI and service companies is a trend that is consolidating: theGenya ecosystem supports companies, professionals and consultants.

Firms and consultants are focused on value assets. Accelerating automation can complement or even create a new market, even in consulting firms.

The manufacturing world is concerned. The global economy continues to face the knock-on effects caused first by the pandemic and subsequently by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, which has worsened the already difficult supply situation of the chips, and has given way to a complicated energy crisis.

Pierfrancesco Angeleri, Managing Director of Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting Italy

The uncertainties of the global markets push to outsource work with low added value and to look for predictive analysis tools to mitigate uncertainties. In this situation, a predictive technology is, and will be increasingly, necessary, a business intelligence capable of providing the elements to better manage production and commercial possibilities. The tax and accounting area will increasingly be located outside the corporate organisations, and consultants will increasingly have to automate to provide both concrete and strategic services.

This great uncertainty that hovers over the world of business, of manufacturing and of adviceleads to a constant search for technologies, which help to rapidly analyze the available data, and business intelligence to improve the analysis of supply chain, to mitigate and manage market volatility, to be able to predict more accurately and to create new ways of buying, learning and working online. These trends involve both SMEs, but also management, tax and accounting consultancy firms.

Outsource and transform your business

Also these companies, in parallel with the companies with which they work, they increasingly engage in the search for the outsourcing of activities with a lower added value. Typically everything related to tax preparation services is outsourced or more heavily automated to free up the time of more skilled staff to focus on higher value activities.

Automation makes possible solutions that allow faster, more precise and quantitatively greater processing.

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting Italia has taken this path for some time and has developed the Genya ecosystem by anticipating the mix of needs of companies and professionals and consultants.

He has developed a set of ad tools very high digital intensity which automate the Firm’s activities by offering a mine of data which, analyzed and processed, form the basis of the consultancy activities in favor of manufacturing companies and the tertiary sector.

Creating a budget, to give a practical example, has never been so quick and easy. Genya Balance allows the processing of the dossier in a very short time and allows you to automatically monitor the performance, the performance indicators, the workflow and the detection of the times and activities performed.

The solution is perfect for both professionals and companies that carry out financial statement analysis internally and allows you to draw up annual, interim, simulated or extraordinary financial statements quickly and easily, automatically producing all the documentation.

Genya Bilancio integrates, in addition to the classic functionalities related to fulfillment, tools of Business Intelligence and Collaboration essential to offer added value and service. The management system lays the foundations, in terms of data, for the evaluation of the customers’ business through the automatic calculation of indices, forecast trends and financial ratings. All with unparalleled operational simplicity.

The Genya ecosystem also allows automation, speed and precision to companies that, outsourced, take on massive processing and can thus offer a high quality product.