news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

news-main-body”>

Article: Alberto Garrido – Gamereactor.cn

A compilation of classic titles is the order of the day. From time to time there are Sega Mega Drive games, Atari’s own games and more recently anthologies from specific series like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: A compilation volume of the Cowabunga series (and maybe a little cartoon soon). But now we bring you something older, but much bigger in some ways.

A new series of Atari Classics was announced in celebration of the company’s 50th anniversary, one of the exponents of the first era of video games (and, in a way, the architect of one of the biggest crises in the history of the industry) ). Atari 50: Anniversary Celebration includes 104 games from all of its console models, and the trailer can be seen below.

Thanks to the sale page, the full list of games has been filtered, and we already know all the games included in the series. You can see them below, just in case it’s worth getting your hands on and revisiting some classics from the past.

List of games included in Atari 50: Anniversary Celebration

Atari Arcade

Atari reimagined

Atari 800

Atari 2600

Atari 5200

Star Raider (+ Enhanced)

Atari 7800

Atari Handheld

Atari Jaguar

Trevor Macpher in the Crescent Galaxy

Atari Lynx

Super Asteroid and Missile Command

Right now, we don’t have an exact release date for Atari 50: Anniversary, but it’s planned for sometime in winter 2022. That is, between December this year and March 2023.

This article and pictures are used with permission from Gamereactor, the original text is published here