A compilation of classic titles is the order of the day. From time to time there are Sega Mega Drive games, Atari’s own games and more recently anthologies from specific series like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: A compilation volume of the Cowabunga series (and maybe a little cartoon soon). But now we bring you something older, but much bigger in some ways.

A new series of Atari Classics was announced in celebration of the company’s 50th anniversary, one of the exponents of the first era of video games (and, in a way, the architect of one of the biggest crises in the history of the industry) ). Atari 50: Anniversary Celebration includes 104 games from all of its console models, and the trailer can be seen below.

Thanks to the sale page, the full list of games has been filtered, and we already know all the games included in the series. You can see them below, just in case it’s worth getting your hands on and revisiting some classics from the past.

List of games included in Atari 50: Anniversary Celebration

Atari Arcade

akaare

asteroid

luxury asteroid

black widow

breakthrough

centipede

cloak and dagger

Crystal Castle

fire truck

Food Wars

Gravital

I, Robot

savior

lunar rand

catastrophe

maze intruder

fenugreek

Missile Command

ping pong

quantum

duel in space

Sprint 8

super breakout

storm

warlord

Atari reimagined

haunted house

new breakout

quad tank

Sword Art: Air World

Interrupter

Ars’ Reconstruction Enhancement

Atari 800

Bounty Bob strikes back!

Martian cave

Food Wars

miner 2049er

Atari 2600

3-D Tic Tac Toe

Adventure

air-sea battle

asteroid

basic math

breakthrough

canyon bomber

centipede

fighting

battle two

Crystal Castle

darkroom

devil to diamond

dodge them

fatal run

Gravital

haunted house

fenugreek

miner 2049er

Missile Command

declared illegal

Quadron

500th game

Royal Sports Baseball

Royal Sports Basketball

real boxing

Royal Sports Soccer

Royal Sports Soccer

tennis practice

Royal Sports Volleyball

spoiler

secret mission

Solaris

super breakout

surround

Sword Art: Earth World

Sword Art: Fire World

Sword Art: Water World

warlord

Ars’ Revival

Atari 5200

Bounty Bob strikes back!

fenugreek

Missile Command

Star Raider (+ Enhanced)

super breakout

Atari 7800

asteroid

basket fight

centipede

darkroom

fatal run

Ninja Golf

scrap yard dog

Atari Handheld

Atari Jaguar

Atari Kart

club avenue

network form

Evolution Dinosaur Dudes

fight for life

Missile Command 3D

Luna Pinball

Tempest 2000

Trevor Macpher in the Crescent Galaxy

Atari Lynx

basket fight

Malibu Bikini Volleyball

scrap yard dog

Super Asteroid and Missile Command

turbo submarine

war bird

Right now, we don’t have an exact release date for Atari 50: Anniversary, but it’s planned for sometime in winter 2022. That is, between December this year and March 2023.