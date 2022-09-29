A compilation of classic titles is the order of the day. From time to time there are Sega Mega Drive games, Atari’s own games and more recently anthologies from specific series like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: A compilation volume of the Cowabunga series (and maybe a little cartoon soon). But now we bring you something older, but much bigger in some ways.
A new series of Atari Classics was announced in celebration of the company’s 50th anniversary, one of the exponents of the first era of video games (and, in a way, the architect of one of the biggest crises in the history of the industry) ). Atari 50: Anniversary Celebration includes 104 games from all of its console models, and the trailer can be seen below.
Thanks to the sale page, the full list of games has been filtered, and we already know all the games included in the series. You can see them below, just in case it’s worth getting your hands on and revisiting some classics from the past.
List of games included in Atari 50: Anniversary Celebration
Atari Arcade
- akaare
- asteroid
- luxury asteroid
- black widow
- breakthrough
- centipede
- cloak and dagger
- Crystal Castle
- fire truck
- Food Wars
- Gravital
- I, Robot
- savior
- lunar rand
- catastrophe
- maze intruder
- fenugreek
- Missile Command
- ping pong
- quantum
- duel in space
- Sprint 8
- super breakout
- storm
- warlord
Atari reimagined
- haunted house
- new breakout
- quad tank
- Sword Art: Air World
- Interrupter
- Ars’ Reconstruction Enhancement
Atari 800
- Bounty Bob strikes back!
- Martian cave
- Food Wars
- miner 2049er
Atari 2600
- 3-D Tic Tac Toe
- Adventure
- air-sea battle
- asteroid
- basic math
- breakthrough
- canyon bomber
- centipede
- fighting
- battle two
- Crystal Castle
- darkroom
- devil to diamond
- dodge them
- fatal run
- Gravital
- haunted house
- fenugreek
- miner 2049er
- Missile Command
- declared illegal
- Quadron
- 500th game
- Royal Sports Baseball
- Royal Sports Basketball
- real boxing
- Royal Sports Soccer
- Royal Sports Soccer
- tennis practice
- Royal Sports Volleyball
- spoiler
- secret mission
- Solaris
- super breakout
- surround
- Sword Art: Earth World
- Sword Art: Fire World
- Sword Art: Water World
- warlord
- Ars’ Revival
Atari 5200
- Bounty Bob strikes back!
- fenugreek
- Missile Command
- Star Raider (+ Enhanced)
- super breakout
Atari 7800
- asteroid
- basket fight
- centipede
- darkroom
- fatal run
- Ninja Golf
- scrap yard dog
Atari Handheld
Atari Jaguar
- Atari Kart
- club avenue
- network form
- Evolution Dinosaur Dudes
- fight for life
- Missile Command 3D
- Luna Pinball
- Tempest 2000
- Trevor Macpher in the Crescent Galaxy
Atari Lynx
- basket fight
- Malibu Bikini Volleyball
- scrap yard dog
- Super Asteroid and Missile Command
- turbo submarine
- war bird
Right now, we don’t have an exact release date for Atari 50: Anniversary, but it’s planned for sometime in winter 2022. That is, between December this year and March 2023.